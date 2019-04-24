College Men’ Tennis Final – Methodist 6, Guilford 3 Inbox x
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Guilford College’s men’s tennis team closed the regular season with a 6-3 nonconference loss at Methodist University Tuesday evening.
The Quakers head to next week’s Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament with a 9-6 overall record. The Monarchs, ranked 17th in the latest Oracle/Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division III South Atlantic Region Poll, improved to 12-11.
Methodist took a 2-1 lead with victories at second and third doubles. Wynn Johnson and Hayden Wilfong topped Guilford’s Joe Horne and Jay Montague, 8-4, at the second flight. E.J. Stolmeijer and A.J. Rogers topped the Quakers’ Tim Thompson and Logan Glass, 8-2, at third doubles.
Guilford got on the board when Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory teamed for an 8-6 first-doubles triumph over Trent Harner and Coleman Baker.
Methodist secured the win with straight-set triumphs at fourth, fifth, and sixth singles. Henry Murray’s 6-1, 6-3 victory over Thompson at fifth singles clinched the Monarchs’ fifth and decisive point.
Robb downed Johnson, 6-2, 6-1, at first singles for a Quakers’ point. Harner withstood Gregory’s rally for a 6-2, 4-6, 10-3 win at second singles. Guilford’s Horne outlasted Baker at third singles, 3-6, 6-1, 11-9.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers await the announcement of the ODAC Tournament field April 28. The eight-team tournament begins on campus sites April 30.
Tennis Match Results
Guilford vs Methodist
04/23/19 at Fayetteville, N.C.
(Gene Clayton Tennis Center)
Methodist 6, Guilford 3
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) def. Wynn Johnson (MU-M) 6-2, 6-1
2. Trent Harner (MU-M) def. Elijah Gregory (GC) 6-2, 4-6, 1-0 (10-3)
3. Joe Horne (GC) def. Coleman Baker (MU-M) 3-6, 6-1, 1-0 (11-9)
4. Hayden Wilfong (MU-M) def. Jay Montague (GC) 6-3, 6-1
5. Henry Murray (MU-M) def. Tim Thompson (GC) 6-1, 6-3
6. Luke Laney (MU-M) def. Logan Glass (GC) 6-2, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Trent Harner/Coleman Baker (MU-M) 8-6
2. Wynn Johnson/Hayden Wilfong (MU-M) def. Joe Horne/Jay Montague (GC) 8-4
3. E.J. Stolmeijer/AJ Rogers (MU-M) def. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) 8-2
Match Notes:
Guilford 9-6
Methodist 12-11; Regional ranking #17
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (6,4,5,1,2,3)
Rankings: ITA Region, Atlantic South
T-2:20
A-33
