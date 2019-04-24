Elon Women’s Golf: Vadkerti Garners All-CAA Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – The Colonial Athletic Association announced its women’s golf honors on Wednesday afternon, April 24 and Adel Vadkerti has earned All-CAA honors. The sophomore from Komarom, Hungary has been named a second-team selection for the 2018-19 season.

Through 10 tournaments this season, including the CAA Championship, Vadkerti posted five top-30 finishes. She was Elon’s top finisher at the William & Mary Invitational on Sept. 8-9 as she tied for 27th with a 17-over par 233. She continued to progress throughout the spring season as she tied for 38th at the Edwin Watts Kiawah Island Spring Classic on Feb. 24-26. Vadkerti then tied for 24th at Wofford’s Low Country Intercollegiate on March 16-17 and placed 16th at Charleston Southern’s Edisto Island Invitational on March 31-April 1. She then shot an even 144 to capture the individual title at Appalachian State’s Mimosa Hills Intercollegiate on April 7-8. Her first career tournament win secured her CAA Golfer of the Week honors on April 10.

At the CAA Championship on April 12-14, Vadkerti and teammate Aurelia Hamm both tied for sixth with a plus-13 229.

2019 All-CAA Women’s Golf Teams

First Team

Victoria Huskey, Charleston

Phu Khine, UNCW

Ariane Klotz, Delaware

Anna Rottluff, Charleston

Thitaree Sakulbunpanich, Delaware

Second Team

Lauren Comegys, James Madison

Thao My Nguyen, UNCW

Kate Owens, James Madison

Jodee Tindal, Charleston

Adel Vadkerti, Elon

CAA Women’s Golfer of the Year: Victoria Huskey, Charleston

CAA Women’s Golf Rookie of the Year: Phu Khine, UNCW

CAA Women’s Golf Coach of the Year: Cindy Ho, UNCW