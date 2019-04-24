HPU Women’s Track and Field: Zoe Geis Garners Big South Weekly Accolades

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University women’s track and field wins its third consecutive Big South Track Athlete of the Week honor this Wednesday, with junior Zoe Geis tallying a record-setting mark in Saturday’s Virginia Challenge 10,000m.

Big South Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week

Zoe Geis | Distance | Junior | Center Valley, Pa.

• First Career Big South Women’s Outdoor Track Athlete of the Week honor

• Set a High Point record with a 34:53.92 in the Virginia Challenge 10,000m

• Finished third among attached athletes in the field

• Time currently qualifies for regionals, ranking 33rd in the NCAA East

• Her time leads the Big South by over three minutes, and places her eighth overall in conference history

One of just three Panther athletes competing at the Virginia Challenge this past weekend, junior Zoe Geis recorded a program record time of 34:53.92 in the 10,000m, to take third among attached athletes in the field. Geis’ time beats the previous record she collected at Raleigh Relays three weeks prior (35:02.80), and marks the third time she’s set a program record in the event in the past calendar year. Geis’ pace currently sits in a qualifying position for this year’s NCAA East Regionals in Jacksonville, as she leads the Big South by over three minutes and ranks 33rd in the east overall.

Geis was not the only HPU athlete to set a qualifying mark at the Virginia Challenge this past weekend, with teammate Famke Heinst running a 10:20.93 in the 3000m steeplechase. The Panther women also posted a pair of top-five finishes at the Duke Invitational, with Nathalie Elliott and Nyile Facey taking fourth in the pole vault and fifth in the 100m hurdles respectively.

Coming Up Next

The Panthers will return to Charlottesville for the Virginia Grand Prix next weekend, competing Friday through Saturday.