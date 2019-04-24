Omega Sports On the Field High School Scoreboard with all games from Farm Bureau/Grasshoppers Tournament and Next Up Games for Thursday/Listen to all games on GreensboroSports Radio

Results from Wednesday games at the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament…Be sure to listen back to all of the games on GreensboroSports Radio…The games from Wednesday are playing back now on GreensboroSports Radio…We go LIVE again on Thursday at 11am…

Wednesday Scores:

Wesleyan Christian Academy 10, Watauga 0 (5 Innings)

WP:Luke Barrow/LP:Sterling Scales…WES(10-4)/WAT(10-11)….WES goes 10-9-0…WAT goes 0-2-1

WES:Jake Cozart 2-3/HR/3 RBI/BB 2 Runs…Caleb Cozart 1-4/Double 3 Runs scored….Nick Boles 1-1//2 BB’s/1 Run…

Jake Watson Watauga 2-2…

Western Alamance 13, High Point Central 3 (6 Innings)3-3-4

WP:Cody Acosta/LP:Dylan Alwine…WA(114-8)/HPC(5-14)…WA goes 13-13-3…HPC goes 3-3-4

WA:Will Martin 2-2/3 Runs/BB/RBI…HP Central DeAngelo Giles 1-2/Double/Run

Southeast Guilford 5, Western Guilford 0

WP:Brandon Wallace/LP:Clay Dilday…SEG(16-5)/WG(14-4)…SEG goes 5-8-5…WG goes 0-2-2…

Brandon Wallace SEG going the full 7 Innings/0 Runs/2 Hits/10 K’s/BB/HBP…SEG’s Ryan Douglas goes 3-3/Double/RBI/Run…Isaiah Rhem 1-3/2 RBI/BB….Will Foucek Double/Run…Carson Smith 1-3/RBI…

Rockingham County 2, Grimsley 1

WP:Coby Ingle/LP:Jake Bloss…ROCK(16-3)/Grimsley(10-10)…ROCK goes 2-2-2…Grimsley goes 1-7-1

Grismley Zach McRae 3-4/Double/Triple…Luke Jenkins 1-4/Run…Gus Hughes 1-4/RBI…

ROCK with Ethan Beville 1-4/Double…Coby Ingle 1-4…Alden Kolessar 0-1/3 BB’s/Run…

Coby Ingle 5 Innings with 12 K’s for the ROCK/0 Runs/3 Hits/1 BB

Jake Bloss Grimsley 7 1/3 Innings/2 Runs/2 Hits/4 BB’s/9 K’s…

Thursday Games coming up:

Western Guilford vs. High Point Central 11am

Grimsley vs. Watauga 1:30pm

Rockingham County vs. Western Alamance 4pm

Southeast Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy 6:30pm