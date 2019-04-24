The 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament begins TODAY at First National Bank Field
2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Tournament begins TODAY at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers…
$$$$$ Admission price is just $5.00 and that allows you to see four ball games in one day, with the admission price of that $5.00 ticket…You need to jump on this deal, they don’t come around like this very often….$$$$$
Day One Wednesday April 24…..
Wesleyan Christian Academy(9-4) vs. Watauga(10-10) at 11am
Western Alamance(13-7) vs. High Point Central(5-13) at 1:30pm
Southeast Guilford(15-5) vs. Western Guilford(14-3) at 4pm
(This game here has the makings for the “Game of the Day”.)
Grimsley(10-9) vs. Rockingham County(15-3) at 6:30pm
*****All of the above games will be broadcast on GreensboroSports Radio, at www.greensborosportsradio.com….*****
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.