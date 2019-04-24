The 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Greensboro Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament begins TODAY at First National Bank Field

Posted by Andy Durham on April 24, 2019 at 12:00 am under High School | Be the First to Comment

2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Tournament begins TODAY at First National Bank Field, home of the Greensboro Grasshoppers…
$$$$$ Admission price is just $5.00 and that allows you to see four ball games in one day, with the admission price of that $5.00 ticket…You need to jump on this deal, they don’t come around like this very often….$$$$$

Day One Wednesday April 24…..
Wesleyan Christian Academy(9-4) vs. Watauga(10-10) at 11am

Western Alamance(13-7) vs. High Point Central(5-13) at 1:30pm

Southeast Guilford(15-5) vs. Western Guilford(14-3) at 4pm
(This game here has the makings for the “Game of the Day”.)

Grimsley(10-9) vs. Rockingham County(15-3) at 6:30pm

*****All of the above games will be broadcast on GreensboroSports Radio, at www.greensborosportsradio.com….*****

