Elon Baseball Phoenix Drops Close Game to N.C. A&T Inbox

ELON, N.C. – Elon University baseball was up 2-1 through seven innings but North Carolina A&T scored two runs in the final two frames to edge the maroon and gold 3-2 Wednesday night, April 24 at Latham Park.

BOX SCORE | FINAL RESULTS

Dean McCarthy (1-1) received the loss after allowing the decisive run. He struck out a pair in 1.1 innings of relief. Starter Joe Sprake was pulled after giving up an unearned run on one hit and two walks in 1.0 inning. Jack Roberts then held the Aggies (21-18) off the board for 4.0 innings. The sophomore from Frederick, Md. fanned five of the 17 batters he faced. Also making appearances were Adam Spurlin, Daniel Albrittain, and Kellan Elsbury.

Matt Oldham hit 2-for-4 to lead the Phoenix (24-18) at the plate. Cam Devanney batted 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI while Nick Cicci finished 1-for-4 and drove in the team’s other run. Anthony Galason collected Elon’s other hit with a 1-for-3 effort.

How It Happened: N.C. A&T struck first as Jason King led off the game with an infield single. After a wild pitch moved King up to second, Ryne Stanley laid down a bunt. Sprake was able to field the ball, but sailed the throw to first as King came around for the unearned tally. Elon brought home the equalizer in the home half of the second. Adcock received a base on balls, moved up on a wild pitch, and scored on a Cicci batted ball through the right side. The Phoenix took a 2-1 lead with another run in the third. After back-to-back walks by Pico and Satterfield, Devanney doubled to the gap in left center.

Neither side was able to manufacture another run until the Aggies pulled even in the top of the eighth. Dawnoven Smith led off with a double to left center, causing Elon to bring in McCarthy. The Phoenix accepted the free out at first as Camden Williamson dropped the sacrifice bunt, and Smith crossed the final stretch thanks to a wild pitch. In the team’s next go-around, McCarthy rushed the throw to first and the leadoff man took second on the error. Another sac bunt placed a runner on third, and another wild pitch proved costly for the home team. The Aggies retired the Phoenix in order to bring the game to a close.

Notes: Sprake made his first career start…The five strikeouts and 4.0 innings pitched marked career highs for Roberts. He threw 42-of-60 (.700) pitches for strikes…This was the sixth multi-hit game of the season for Oldham…N.C. A&T wins its eighth game in the all-time series with Elon. It marks the first win over the Phoenix since an 8-7 final on April 6, 2016 in Greensboro, N.C.

On Deck: This Phoenix is home this weekend as the team welcomes Northeastern to Latham Park for a CAA series. Game One is scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch on Friday, April 26. The teams will then meet again Saturday, April 27 at 4 p.m. and on Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m.