HPU Baseball Panthers’ Series Opener Pushed To Saturday

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point University baseball will be forced to play its third Monday contest of the year this weekend, as inclement weather has once again made changes to the Panthers’ schedule. Incoming rain and thunderstorms have forced Head Coach Craig Cozart and staff to postpone this Friday’s series opener against UNC Asheville, in favor of a Monday finale at Williard Stadium. Saturday and Sunday’s start times remain unchanged.

Schedule vs UNC Asheville

Friday, April 26 | Postponed

Saturday, April 27 | 2 PM | Williard Stadium

Sunday, April 28 | 1 PM | Williard Stadium

Monday, April 29 | 3 PM | Williard Stadium

The Panthers have already had to play a pair of Monday contests in 2019, falling to Campbell 8-2 and defeating Longwood 8-7. HPU has won six of its last seven Big South contests heading into this weekend’s slate with the Bulldogs, pulling off a doubleheader sweep on Saturday to clinch its series at Presbyterian.