McGuire Records Four Hits In Greensboro College Baseball Team’s Tournament Loss Against LaGrange

McGuire Records Four Hits In Tournament Loss Against LaGrange

from Greensboro College Sports and SID Wes Gullett

WEST POINT, Ga. – The Greensboro College baseball team fell to the Panthers of LaGrange College to open the 2019 USA South Athletic Conference baseball tournament Thursday 9-7.

LaGrange took a 2-0 lead in the bottom half of the second inning before Greensboro responded with three runs in the second to take a one-run lead.

Chance Bryant and Scotty McGuire singled to lead off the inning before Derek Jaar placed a hard hit single into right field to score McGuire from second.

After a misplayed ball by the Panthers right fielder, Bryant came across to score to tie the game while Jaar moved all the way up to third.

Jaar then came in to score the go-ahead run just three batters later on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Price.

Greensboro then held on to their one-run advantage until the bottom of the third when LaGrange struck for three more runs to regain a two-run edge.

Following the three-run third by the Panthers, Greensboro quickly tied the game once again as Pride blasted the first pitch of his at-bat over the left field fence, scoring Tim Osborne.

Once Greensboro tied the game, LaGrange once again took the lead in the fifth with a four-run inning to make the score 9-5.

The score then remained the same until the seventh when Blake Carroll came across to score on an Osborne groundout to make the score 9-6.

In the ninth, Greensboro was able to get two runners on base following singles by McGuire and Carroll but could only push one run across, falling by the two-run margin.

McGuire went 4-for-4 at the plate while Carroll had three hits. Eli Moravick was credited with the loss after striking out three batters over four innings.

The Pride will now play the Scots of Maryville College in an elimination game at 10 a.m. Friday. The game will be played at Point University in West Point, Va.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.