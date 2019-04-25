NCHSAA to award two students with Pat Gainey Student Award for 2019:Chris Arnold from Page HS will receive $5,000 scholarship
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2018-2019 Pat Gainey Student Award, providing scholarship support for two student-athletes with a focus on need-based applicants. This year’s recipients are Ashlyn Williams from Clinton High School and Christopher Arnold from Walter H. Page High School in Greensboro. Each recipient receives a $5,000 scholarship award and a commemorative plaque when they are presented at the NCHSAA Annual Meeting held May 2, 2019 in Chapel Hill.
