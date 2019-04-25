Omega Sports On The Field High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Scoreboard:Looking back at Farm Bureau/Grasshoppers Tournament and Looking ahead to Friday’s Final Games

Thursday Results from the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Greensboro Baseball Tournament:

Game One:Western Guilford 1, High Point Central 0…(9 Innings)

WP:Caleb Carden/LP:DeAngelo Giles/SV:Nick Thompson…Game-winning RBI Robbie Boyd…Game-winning Run Trevor Glisson…

WG(15-4)/HPC(5-15)….WG Line-1-7-1/HPC Line-0-2-2

Game Two:Grimsley 12, Watauga 3

WP:Gus Hughes/LP:Andrew Dye…Grimsley Line-12-11-3…Watauga-3-3-2

Grimsley(11-10)/Watauga(10-12)

Game Three:Wesleyan Christian Academy 7, Rockingham County 1

WP:Gavin Boyd/LP:Jonathan Todd…WES Line-7-11-3…ROCK-1-6-1

WES(11-4)/ROCK(16-4)

Game Four:Southeast Guilford 1, Western Alamance 0

WP:Ryan Douglas/LP:Will Martin…SEG Line-1-8-1….WA Line-0-3-0

SEG(17-5)/WA(13-9)

Friday’s Championship Games at these times, weather permitting….

Game One:7th Place Game with Watauga vs. High Point Central 11am

Game Two:5th Place Game with Grimsley vs. Western Guilford 1:30pm

Game Three:3rd Place Game with Western Alamance vs. Rockingham County 4pm

Game Four:Championship Game with Southeast Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy 6:30pm

More Baseball:

East Forsyth 9, WS Reynolds 4

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 4 9 0 RJYN 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 4 0