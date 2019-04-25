Omega Sports On The Field High School Baseball and Softball Tonight Scoreboard:Looking back at Farm Bureau/Grasshoppers Tournament and Looking ahead to Friday’s Final Games
Thursday Results from the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Greensboro Baseball Tournament:
Game One:Western Guilford 1, High Point Central 0…(9 Innings)
WP:Caleb Carden/LP:DeAngelo Giles/SV:Nick Thompson…Game-winning RBI Robbie Boyd…Game-winning Run Trevor Glisson…
WG(15-4)/HPC(5-15)….WG Line-1-7-1/HPC Line-0-2-2
Game Two:Grimsley 12, Watauga 3
WP:Gus Hughes/LP:Andrew Dye…Grimsley Line-12-11-3…Watauga-3-3-2
Grimsley(11-10)/Watauga(10-12)
Game Three:Wesleyan Christian Academy 7, Rockingham County 1
WP:Gavin Boyd/LP:Jonathan Todd…WES Line-7-11-3…ROCK-1-6-1
WES(11-4)/ROCK(16-4)
Game Four:Southeast Guilford 1, Western Alamance 0
WP:Ryan Douglas/LP:Will Martin…SEG Line-1-8-1….WA Line-0-3-0
SEG(17-5)/WA(13-9)
Friday’s Championship Games at these times, weather permitting….
Game One:7th Place Game with Watauga vs. High Point Central 11am
Game Two:5th Place Game with Grimsley vs. Western Guilford 1:30pm
Game Three:3rd Place Game with Western Alamance vs. Rockingham County 4pm
Game Four:Championship Game with Southeast Guilford vs. Wesleyan Christian Academy 6:30pm
More Baseball:
East Forsyth 9, WS Reynolds 4
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 4 9 0 RJYN 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 2 4 0
Add A Comment
Personal attacks on players, coaches, parents or school officials will not be tolerated.
All comments are reviewed. We will close comments when things get out of hand or when we can not properly monitor them.