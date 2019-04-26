Elon Softball Phoenix Set for Senior Weekend Versus Towson

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team concludes its home portion of the 2019 schedule this weekend, April 27-28, as the Phoenix hosts Towson in a three-game Colonial Athletic Association set at Hunt Softball Park. The series will begin with a doubleheader on Saturday at 1 p.m. before concluding with the series finale on Sunday also at 1 p.m.

Live stats will be available to follow along with Twitter updates from the program’s handle, @ElonSoftball. Saturday’s doubleheader will be streamed for free on Phoenix All-Access at elonphoenix.com.

Thank You Seniors

The Phoenix will honor its seven-member senior class of Abby Barker, Ashtyn Foddrell, Callie Horn, Hailey Jomp, Tia Mitchell, Erica Serafini and Elise Walton this weekend. The group has combined for 109 wins during their careers at Elon.

Inside the Series: Towson (Towson leads 10-7)

The Phoenix and the Tigers have met 17 times on the softball diamond prior to this weekend’s series. Towson owns the overall advantage over Elon with a 10-7 ledger and swept the maroon and gold in the series last season. Since becoming league opponents in 2015, Towson is 8-5 against the Phoenix.

Last Time Out

The Phoenix closed out its non-conference portion on its current schedule with a 9-1 win at North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, April 24. The win was the seventh straight for Elon over its longtime Piedmont Triad rival, who swept the home-and-home series this season against the Lady Aggies. With the win, Elon improved to 18-11-1 during its nonconference play.

White Named CAA Player of the Week

Coming off her strong play at Drexel last weekend, Megan White was named the CAA Player of the Week on Monday, April 22. It was the third straight week that the Creedmoor, N.C., native was honored with a weekly award from the league after previously being named the Rookie of the Week. White led the Phoenix last week with a .429 batting average (6-for-14) while also adding four home runs and 10 RBI in the Phoenix’s series win at Drexel.

Around the Horn

• The Phoenix is 27-17-1 on the season and 9-6 overall in the CAA standings. Elon surpassed its 24-win total from last season and currently sits tied for second in the CAA standings tied with Drexel. James Madison leads the CAA at its 14-1 ledger with its lone blemish coming at the hands of the Phoenix.

• This season marks the 30th season of Elon softball during its fastpitch era and the 20th at the Division I level.

• As a team, Elon is hitting .263 overall on the year with 213 runs scored, 77 doubles, 35 home runs and 189 RBI. The Phoenix is in the top-five of the Colonial Athletic Association in slugging percentage (.429), runs scored (213), doubles (77), home runs (35), RBI (189) and walks (156).

• As a team, the Phoenix ranks 12th overall in the nation in doubles per game at 1.71.

• With its 35 home runs so far this season, the Phoenix has already surpassed its 2018 season total in round trippers and has its highest total since 2014.

• Elon has also welcomed the recent power surge of senior Callie Horn and junior Morgan Reich with the long ball. After being homerless in their careers combined coming into the season, both players have combined nine home runs this season.

• Ally Repko leads the CAA in walks with 37 and is also 14th in the country in walks per game at 0.82. The sophomore is second on the team in homers with six and is tied with Horn and Keagan Goldwait for the team-lead in RBI with 23.

• White leads the Phoenix with her .346 average on the year and her seven home runs. Since becoming a full-time starter versus Campbell on March 27, the freshman has batted .422 with six homers, 18 RBI and four doubles in the past 14 games.

• All seven of the Phoenix’s active freshmen has seen time early in the season. Six of those players have had their number called in the lineup with five starting at least 20 out of the 45 games this season.

• In the circle, Elon has posted a 3.98 ERA in 298.2 innings of action. The Phoenix has also struck out 125 batters compared to 150 walks.

• Redshirt junior Abby Barker paces the team with her 14-6 record with a 2.84 ERA in 123.1 innings of action. Her 14 wins are ranked in the top-five of the CAA and are tied for the fifth-most in a single-season for Elon at the Division I level.

• Phoenix head coach Kathy Bocock surpassed her 200th career win on March 29, against UNCW. The feat helped Bocock become the third coach in school history with 200 or more wins.

• In the 2019 CAA Preseason Poll, the Phoenix was tabbed to finish sixth by the league’s head coaches.

Scouting Towson (23-23, 6-9 CAA)

The Tigers are 23-23 on the season and 6-9 in the CAA after coming off a series win at Hofstra last weekend. Currently, Towson is tied for third in the league standings with Hofstra and UNCW and will look to strengthen its position for a spot in the five-team field for the CAA Tournament.

Towson is hitting .277 overall with Nicole Stockinger’s .368 average leading the team. Stockinger is also in the top-five of the CAA in slugging percentage (.784) and home runs (13). Five other players are hitting better than .300 in the Tigers’ lineup.

The Tigers’ pitching staff has a cumulative ERA of 3.57 on the season in 306.0 innings of action. Sara Johnson has been the main ace for Towson this season, leading the squad in appearances (24), starts (18), innings (129.2) and wins (11). She has also struck out 128 batters, which is second overall in the CAA.

On Deck

The Phoenix concludes its regular season schedule on May 3-4 at Hofstra. Series play begins with a twin bill on Friday, May 3, at 5 p.m. followed with the series finale on Saturday at 1 p.m.