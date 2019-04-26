HPU Track & Field Panthers Finish Day One of Grand Prix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – High Point University track and field opened day one of this year’s Virginia Grand Prix on Friday, with 10 Panthers competing over four different field events.

Sophomore Gabriel Stainback got the Purple & White started with a 6.71m in the long jump, earning ninth within the collegiate field. Anika Weisbrod had a career day in the sand pit, with her leap of 5.66m in the same event recording a new PR and taking third overall.

All three HPU men earned top-six finishes in the javelin, with freshman Rob Greer turning in a team best 54.29m. His toss set a new career best for the first-year Panther while claiming third among the attached field. Newcomers Jenna Weidner and Abby Bottomley made their debuts in the women’s javelin as well, posting marks of 27.72m and 27.67m respectively.

COMING UP NEXT

The Panthers prepare for day two of this weekend’s meet, with 21 athletes competing over 17 Saturday events. Samantha Swackhammer will start HPU’s day in the field, participating in the women’s hammer throw at 11:30 AM.

Top Performers

Men’s Javelin

3. Rob Greer (54.29m)

5. Britton Mann (49.73m)

6. Josh Brown (49.18m)

Women’s Long Jump

3. Anika Weisbrod (5.66m) – PR

Men’s Long Jump

9. Gabriel Stainback (6.71m)