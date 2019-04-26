No. 25 HPU WLAX Advances to Big South Final with 16-9 Win over Campbell

• The Panthers advanced to the Big South Tournament final on Sunday

• Sophomore Abby Hormes set a new HPU single-season record for points with 92

• Redshirt-junior Meredith Chapman recorded seven caused turnovers, a single-game HPU record

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 25 High Point University women’s lacrosse team defeated Campbell, 16-9, Friday afternoon (April 26) to advance to the Big South Tournament final, which will be held Sunday (April 28) at 2 p.m. at Vert Stadium.

HPU (14-4) scored the first six goals of the game and led 11-4 at the halftime break. High Point led in shots, 33-21, and ground balls, 27-23. Campbell (6-11) led in draw controls, 18-9.

“I’m happy with the result,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “We had a lot of people get out on the field today and I’m really proud of the way that the starters gave us the momentum to be able to get some subs through the box. I’m really thankful to be playing on Sunday.”

Sophomore Abby Hormes tallied five goals and an assist to break the single-season HPU record with 92 points, breaking the previous record of 87 set by Samantha Brown (2017) and Brooke Stevens (2018). Hormes is now third and one point away from second in Big South single-season history.

Redshirt-junior Meredith Chapman caused a school-record seven turnovers and picked up six ground balls. Senior Samantha Herman caused four turnovers, while fellow senior Maggie Huey caused three.

Senior Allie Little tied her career high with seven points on three goals and four assists, while sophomore Rachel Foster added five goals.

In goal, sophomore Sarah Zeto made three saves in the first half, while junior Jill Rall made six saves in the second half.

Melissa Placek and Ellie Allen each scored two goals for Campbell.

HPU plays the winner of Longwood and Winthrop in the Big South final.