Toby Webb Coach of the Year Award winners named for 2018-19:Ron Bare Northwest Guilford High School Wrestling/Golf

CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Toby Webb Coach of the Year Awards. The Toby Webb Award recognizes two coaches annually, one male and one female. Jennifer Kruk from Enka High School and Ron Bare from Northwest Guilford High School have been chosen for the honor.

Since 2006, the Toby Webb Coach of the Year Award seeks to recognize and honor coaches who have had an impact on the lives of student-athletes, and students in general, by encouraging them to succeed, helping to develop self-confidence, ambition, a sound work ethic, and other skills necessary for success in the students’ later lives. Consideration is also taken for coaches with a record of encouraging student-athletes to be well-rounded and display excellence in the areas of scholarship, citizenship, and music among many others.

Each recipient of the Toby Webb Coach of the Year Award is recognized at the NCHSAA’s Annual Meeting in Chapel Hill receiving a $2,000 cash award and a commemorative plaque.

Jennifer Kruk – Enka High School Softball Coach

Under Coach Jennifer Kruk’s leadership, Enka softball won back-to-back 3A State Championships in 2015 and 2016. Kruk is an Enka graduate that returned to her alma matter in 2008 to lead the softball program. She sustained success over several years, leading to her being named the National Federation of State High School Associations’ North Carolina Softball Coach of the Year in 2016.

Her success and influence has permeated beyond the field as she imparts her passion for health, physical education and excellence in athletics to all students she teaches. Kruk teaches professional development for Enka High School and Buncombe County, serving the community at large. She has proven to be an exemplary role model for all coaches and staff at Enka High School.

Ron Bare – Northwest Guilford High School Wrestling & Golf Coach

Coach Ron Bare has spent the last 29 years coaching at Northwest Guilford High School. He began his career as an Assistant Coach for the football and wrestling teams, eventually being raised to Head Coach in wrestling in 1997. Since then, his wrestling teams have won over 400 dual matches. Coach Bare added a third sport to his coaching resume in 2001 when he took over the golf program. In just four short years, one of his teams claimed a state championship. In 2019, Coach Bare’s wrestling team captured the 4A Dual Team Wrestling Championship.

Bare is a longtime member of the North Carolina Coaches Association (NCCA) and the North Carolina Wrestling Coaches Association. He served on the coaching staff of the NC-SC Wrestling Challenge this past year and has helped volunteer at various NCHSAA regional and state championships in the Greensboro area. He uses his success and integrity to mentor younger coaches at Northwest Guilford and works behind the scenes to encourage the growth of the school’s athletic department.