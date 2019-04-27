Elon Baseball Wins Series Opener, 6-5

ELON, N.C. – Trailing 5-2, Elon University baseball scored three runs in the fifth and the go-ahead run in the sixth to top Northeastern in the CAA series opener Friday night, April 26 at Latham Park.

Kyle Brnovich (5-3) got the win after striking out 13 batters across 6.0 complete innings. The junior allowed five runs on four hits and five walks. Ty Adcock pitched the top of the ninth to pick up the save, and Brandon Justice tossed two innings of relief.

Five Elon batters turned in multi-hit efforts, led by Joe Satterfield’s 3-for-5 performance. The Greenville, S.C. product doubled, scored a run, and drove in another. Nick Cicci went 2-for-3 with a double, a run, an RBI, and a walk. Jarrett Pico hit 2-for-4 with an RBI, while Adcock and Galason both finished 2-for-5.

How It Happened: In the home half of the first inning, Oldham singled to right and Satterfield doubled to the gap in left to put runners in scoring position. Adock then singled to third as Oldham scored on the play. The Phoenix (25-18, 14-2) added to its lead in the second as Tyler Stanley reached on a fielder’s choice, stole second, and came around on an Anthony Galason hit up the middle.

The Huskies (18-22, 8-8) took over with a big top of the fourth. After a pair of walks, a single through the right side brought in a run and placed runners on the corners. Northeastern then laid down a bunt and Brnovich flipped to Oldham at home, but the baserunner slid under the tag to knot the game at 2-2. Scott Holzwasser then knocked a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left field as the red and black jumped ahead, 5-2.

Elon responded with a three-spot in the fifth. Satterfield led off with a single up the middle, advanced to second on a wild pitch, and tagged up on an Adcock fly out to center field. Cicci brought him in with a double to the wall in center and Spurlin plated Cicci on a hit that dropped in shallow center. The Ty Ty, Ga. native proceeded to swipe second before Pico slapped a bloop single down the left-field line.

With the score even at 5-5, Galason led off the sixth with a double to right and took third as Oldham executed a sacrifice bunt. The Huskies were able to retire Satterfield on the 1-5-3 putout, but Galason crossed the plate on the play. The maroon and gold got into trouble in the top of the seventh after a one-out double and a walk put a pair of Huskies on the corners, but Pico fielded a liner right at him and fired across the diamond to double up the runner at first.

Elon looked to add an insurance run in the eighth. After Satterfield singled to right, Elon executed the hit and run as Cam Devanney singled up the middle. However, the visitors were able to retire Adcock to escape the inning. The redshirt-junior took the hill in the ninth, and retired the first batter as he fielded a soft grounder back to him and won the foot race to first. After getting Holzwasswe to fly out to right, the Oxford, N.C. walked a pair of Huskies before inducing another fly out to left to close out the game.

Notes: The 13 strikeouts mark a season-high for Brnovich…With the win, Elon snaps a four-game skid in the all-time series…Elon scored 5-of-6 runs with two outs. The winning run was scored as Northeastern recorded the second out in the inning…The Phoenix has won eight consecutive conference games and has yet to drop a league game at home…Cicci drew his first base on balls as a Phoenix…Elon outhit Northeastern 15-5. The 15 hits were one shy of the team’s season high.

On Deck: The teams are back at Latham Park tomorrow at 4 p.m. for Game Two in the series.