Elon Softball Phoenix Earns Split in Twin Bill Versus Towson

ELON, N.C. – The Elon University softball team took an 8-0 game one victory in its Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader against Towson, but lost a lead late in game two and fell to the Tigers, 4-2, in the nightcap on Saturday, April 27, at Hunt Softball Park.

Game One Box (.PDF) • Game Two Box (.PDF)

Elon (28-18-1, 10-7 CAA) hosts the Tigers (24-24, 7-10 CAA) in the rubber match tomorrow at 1 p.m. Prior to that contest, the Phoenix will honor its seven-member senior class of Abby Barker, Ashtyn Foddrell, Callie Horn, Hailey Jomp, Tia Mitchell, Erica Serafini and Elise Walton.

Game One: Elon 8, Towson 0 (5)

Both teams got off to a slow start offensively in the opening game with both teams being held scoreless in the first two innings. Elon however got things going offensively in the home half of the third. Morgan Reich drew a one-out walk and moved to third on a single from Serafini. A throwing error on the next at bat from the shortstop led to Reich and Serafini scoring to put the Phoenix on the board, 2-0. Another miscue from the Tigers plated another run in the inning as the Phoenix moved ahead 3-0.

Towson was set down in order in the top of the fourth as the inning turned back over to the Phoenix bats. Elon had runners in scoring position after an Elise Walton single and a Keagan Goldwait double to lead off the frame. A fly out to shallow right scored Walton before a walk drawn by Reich gave the Phoenix runners on first and second. Serafini’s double added to Elon’s run in the inning as she scored Goldwait and Reich and helped the maroon and gold move ahead 6-0. The Phoenix added to its lead with a RBI double from Rebecca Murray and a RBI single from Megan White to make the score 8-0.

The Phoenix and starting pitcher Barker quickly retired the side in the top of the fifth to ensure the 8-0 run-rule victory.

At the Plate: Serafini and Murray combined to go 4-of-6 with four runs scored and three RBI between them…Overall, the Phoenix recorded eight hits in the contest and left four runners on base.

In the Circle: Barker moved to 15-6 on the season after throwing a two-hit, complete game gem in the circle…She also struck out five batters.

Game Two: Towson 4, Elon 2

Elon faltered late in its second game of the day against the Tigers. The Phoenix answered first in the bottom of the second with White hitting her eighth homer of the season on a leadoff hit to the scoreboard. That put the Phoenix up 1-0.

Towson tied the game at one-all in the top of the third. The Tigers had a runner reach on a single with one out, but an errant throw on a potential grounder on the next at bat led to Towson tying the game at 1-1.

The Phoenix responded to earn a run back in the home half of the third. Tia Mitchell reached on a walk and moved to third on a double from Reich. Mitchell scored on a ground to third by Serafini to put Elon back in front, 2-1.

Both teams were scoreless over the next three innings, but Towson began its rally in the top of the seventh. The Tigers led off with a single and a walk before Elon went with a pitching change. The switch proved to be effective initially as the Phoenix induced the next two outs. Towson however loaded the bases on a free pass before a bases-clearing triple put the Tigers ahead 4-2 before Elon could escape the inning.

Elon looked to rally and was in great position to tie the game or earn the walk-off win as Goldwait led off with a double to left. The next three Phoenix batters could not move her as each of them went down in order as Towson came out with the game two win to earn the twin bill split.

At the Plate: Elon was held to just four hits in the second game with White and Serafini providing the lone RBI’s of the contest…The Phoenix also left six base runners stranded.

In the Circle: Kenna Quinn was given the loss, moving to 8-5 on the season…The Boiling Springs, S.C., native was one of three pitchers that toed the rubber in the game for the Phoenix.