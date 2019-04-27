Former HiTom Gets Big League Promotion – Matt Ramsey

Former High Point-Thomasville HiTom, Matt Ramsey, made his Major League debut April 25 for the Los Angeles Angels.

Ramsey entered in the ninth inning of the Angels 11-5 win over the New York Yankees, not allowing a run, or hit, and striking out one to finish off the game in his one inning of work.

Ramsey was drafted in the 19th round of the 2011 MLB Draft by the Tampa Bay Rays out of the University of Tennessee. The journeyman minor leaguer spent the 2018 season with the Houston Astros organization, where he notched a 2.04 ERA with a 63-to-16 K/BB ratio in 53 innings of relief between Triple-A (47 innings) and a quick stint with Houston’s Rookie-level affiliate (six innings).

He joined the Angels organization in the offseason where he held a 3.12 ERA with 9 strikeouts in 8 2/3 innings at Triple-A, Salt Lake City, before joining the Angels on April 24 and ultimately making his MLB debut the following day.

The right-hander played for the HiToms in 2009 where he held a 13.50 ERA over 3 1/3 innings and four appearances while also playing outfield and posting a .167 batting average across 12 games played.

Ramsey marks the third former CPL player to make their major league debut in 2019, and the 120th all-time. His debut also pushes High Point-Thomasville’s major league alumni total to 12 all-time.

Courtesy of Greg Suire

HPT HiToms