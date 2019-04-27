Greensboro College Baseball Records Comeback For The Ages To Advance To Day Three Of USA South Tournament

Baseball Records Comeback For The Ages To Advance To Day Three Of USA South Tournament

from Wes Gullett, Greensboro College SID

LAGRANGE, Ga. – The Greensboro College baseball team made a comeback for the ages Friday evening to advance in the 2019 USA South Athletic Conference Tournament.

The Pride trailed 10-1 through four innings before rallying back with 16 runs over the final five innings to top the Scots of Covenant College 17-10.

Covenant took a 6-0 lead in the first inning before Greensboro got one run back in the second when Derek Jaar singled through the left side of the infield to score Scotty McGuire.

The Scots then scored the next four runs to establish a nine-run lead but the Pride quickly began to fight back with a five-run fifth inning.

Lincoln Hewett got the scoring started in the inning with single to left field before Chance Bryant doubled to left center with the bases loaded to score McGuire, Hewett, and Hunter Curtis.

Following the three RBI double, Bryant came in to score on a single by Blake Carroll.

Greensboro was able to strike for four more runs to tie the game in the sixth inning after Curtis and Bryant each had RBI hits, while Greensboro got another run on a Scots error.

After tying the game, Greensboro went on to take a 12-10 lead following a two-run seventh before adding on five insurance runs in the ninth.

With Greensboro holding on to the seven-run edge, Clayton Slater shut the door in the ninth to cap off a stellar relief appearance of 3 2/3 innings to pick up his fourth win of the season.

The Pride pounded out 19 hits in the victory as Price, Curtis, Bryant, and Carroll each had two hits. In addition to his three hits, Curtis finished with a game-high five RBIs while Bryant finished with four RBIs.

“I could not be more proud of what these boys just did today,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “To be down 10-1 and fight their way back to win the game says a lot about their grit, character, and will to win.

“We have more work to do but it was an amazing day for our program.”

Greensboro will return to the field at LaGrange College Saturday in another elimination contest at 3 p.m. The Pride will square off with either the Monarchs of Methodist University or the Hawks of Huntingdon College.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

Hicks’ Gem Keeps Pride Alive In USA South Tournament

WEST POINT, Ga. – Will Hicks fired a complete game shutout as the Greensboro College baseball team defeated the Scots of Covenant College in an elimination game at the USA South Tournament Friday 5-0.

The Pride got on the board for the first time early in the first inning as Chance Bryant hit a soft single into center field, scoring Tyler Price.

Following the Bryant single, Blake Carroll recorded a RBI double to right field to push the lead to 2-0 before Derek Jaar hit a two RBI single to left field.

Greensboro then held their four-run lead until the fifth when Lincoln Hewett scored on a passed ball.

After the Pride extended their lead to five runs, Hicks continued his strong performance over the next four innings to take the win.

Carroll, Tim Osborne, and Rodriguez each had two hits on the day while Price, Scotty McGuire, and Jaar each had one hit.

The Pride will return to action at 5 p.m. today when they take on either Covenant College or N.C. Wesleyan College.

