Omega Sports On the Field:High School Baseball Tonight Scoreboard for (4/26/19):WES wins 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament
Finals from the 2019 Farm Bureau Insurance/Grasshoppers Baseball Tournament at First National Bank Field:
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Wesleyan Christian Academy 5, Southeast Guilford 0
WP:Jacob Cozart/LP:Will Foucek
WES Line-5-3-2 SEG Line-0-4-3
WES(12-4)/SEG(17-6)
WES:Gavin Byrd 1-3…Jacob Cozart 1-3/Run by Logan Sylvester…Chet Sikes 0-/2 BB’s/2 Runs…Luke Barrow 1-3/Triple…Nick Boles HBP/Run…
SEG:Jake Jenkins-Cowart 1-3…Ryan Douglas 2-3…Brandon Wallace 1-2…Isaiah Rhem 1-3…
Jacob Cozart goes 7 Innings/0 Runs/5 hits/0 BB’s/4 K’s…
THIRD PLACE GAME
Western Alamance 8, Rockingham County 5
WP:Austin St. Laurent/LP:Ethan Penny
WA Line-8-8-1 ROCK Line-5-7-2
WA(14-9)/ROCK(16-5)
WA:Austin St. Laurent 1-3/3b/RBI/Run…Will Martin 2-3/RBI/2 Runs…Kaden Smith 2-3/2 Runs….
FIFTH PLACE GAME
Grimsley 4, Western Guilford 3
WP:Griffen Albright/LP:Cooper Speight
Grimsley Line-5-5-2 WG Line-3-5-1
Grimsley(12-10)/WG(15-5)
SEVENTH PLACE GAME
High Point Central 13, Watauga 9
WP:Chris Carr/LP:River Gore
HPC Line-13-13-5 WAT Line-9-11-3
HPC(6-15)/WAT(10-13)
