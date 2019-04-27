Ryan “Bubba” Craven(Southeast Guilford HS) named Male Athlete of the Year at Brevard College

BREVARD, N.C. – Brevard College Athletics unveiled its 2018-19 award recipients at the annual “Bespys” Awards Banquet held Wednesday evening at the Boshamer Gymnasium.

At the awards banquet, presented by the Brevard College Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, season awards were handed out to recognize exemplary athletic and academic achievements.

The Male Athlete of the Year was presented to Football’s Bubba Craven, a senior wide receiver from Pleasant Garden, N.C. Craven broke career and single-season school records in receiving yards, touchdowns and completions en route to earning USA South First-Team All-Conference honors. Craven also was named the recipient of the John McKissick Award, which is presented to the most outstanding football senior both on and off the field.

2018-19 Brevard College Athletics Awards

Male Athlete of the Year: Bubba Craven, Football

John McKissick Award: Bubba Craven, Football

Bubba Craven also received a Scholar-Athlete Stole, and given to the students that maintained a 3.0 Grade Point Average….