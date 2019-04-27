Southern Alamance Varsity Softball 20th Annual Easter Tournament Day 1 Results

Courtesy of Brandy Martin:

Holly Springs vs Person Varsity opened the 20th annual Day 1 of the 2 day Easter Tournament (day 2 Saturday April 27) with Holly Springs taking the Win 1-0.

Game 2:

Southern Alamance Varsity took the Win against Holly Springs 1-0 , Thursday night. The win betters Southern’s record to, 16-5 overall, heading into day two.

Isley Duggins struck out seven batters and received solid support from the Patriot defense.

Head Coach Jon Russell’s gutsy move in the bottom of the 3rd, pays off big when, Hailey Carter, scores the games only run on a Sidney Martin, bases loaded, perfectly executed, squeeze play bunt.

Game 3:

Orange High School JV-12

Northwood JV-5

Game 4:

SA Fast Pitch JVs finished a strong season, 11-1 overall, with and 11-1 win over Northwood in day one’s night cap.

Southern Alamance Varsity

The Patriots will finish off the regular season Saturday, in day two of the Invitational, with games against Corinth Holders and Northern Guilford.

SA finishes the regular season 9-2 in the Mid Piedmont 3A, in a three way tie for first place. This secures at least a share of the 41st conference championship in school history. The conference tournament starts Tuesday (4/30). Seedlings TBD.

Saturday, April 27th Varsity Game Schedule

Games will be played @ SA Softball Complex

Game 1

Western Alamance vs Corinth Holders

9:30am – 11:30am

Game 2

Southern Alamance vs Corinth Holders

11:30am – 1:30pm

Game 3

Southern Alamance vs Northern Guilford

2:30pm – 4:30pm