Southern Alamance Varsity Softball’s 20th Annual Easter Tournament Day 2 Results

Courtesy of Brandy Martin:

Game 1:

Western Alamance-3

Corinth Holders-0

Game 2:

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity defeated Corinth Holders 10-0 on Saturday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. Hailey Carter induced a groundout from Tyra Crough to finish off the game.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity opened up scoring in the first inning, when Bre Gallagher doubled on a 0-1 count, scoring one run.

A single by Savannah Lamm in the fifth inning was a positive for Corinth Holders.

Isley Duggins led the Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity to victory in the circle. She allowed zero hits and zero runs over three innings, striking out five and walking one. Carter threw two innings in relief out of the bullpen.

Brooke Davis took the loss for Corinth Holders. She lasted four and a third innings, allowing 12 hits and ten runs while striking out two.

Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity collected 12 hits. Gallagher, Sid Martin, and Lauren Staley all managed multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Gallagher went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity in hits.

Game 3:

Northern Guilford-0

Southern Alamance-16

Southern Alamance will host Walter Williams High Tuesday for the first game of the conference tournament at 6.