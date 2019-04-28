Eastern Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 4/29-5/4/19:EG softball Home Tuesday vs. SEG/EG baseball at Southern Alamance as Conference Tournaments get started
04/30/19 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls N/A TBA All-Conference Meeting Southeast Guilford HS
04/30/19 Tuesday Track V Boys-Girls A 4:00 PM Conference Championship Meet hosted by SE Guilford Southeast Guilford HS
04/30/19 Tuesday H 4:45 PM MS Track vs. Allen Tommy Grayson Field / EG Stadium
04/30/19 Tuesday N/A 6:00 PM Corrigan / Faircloth Football Banquet
04/30/19 Tuesday Softball V Girls H 6:00 PM Southeast Guilford High School 1st Round Conference Tournament @ higher seed EG Softball Field
04/30/19 Tuesday N/A 6:30 PM Cheer Parent Meeting EG Media Center
04/30/19 Tuesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM Southern Alamance 1st Round Conference Tournament @ higher seed
05/01/19 Wednesday Golf V Boys N/A 3:00 PM Men’s Golf Reporting Deadline
05/01/19 Wednesday Softball V Girls A 5:00 PM OPEN DATE 2nd Round Conference Tournament @ SW Randolph Southwestern Randolph High
School
05/01/19 Wednesday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM OPEN DATE 2nd Round Conference Tournament @ Southeast Guilford HS Southeast Guilford
HS
05/02/19 Thursday Baseball V Boys A 7:00 PM OPEN DATE Conference Tournament Championship @ SE Guilford HS
Southeast Guilford HS
05/02/19 Thursday Softball V Girls A 7:00 PM OPEN DATE Conference Tournament Championship @ SW Randolph Southwestern Randolph High
School
05/03/19 Friday Tennis V Boys A TBA Individual State Playoffs- Regionals Location TBA 8041 TBA DriverTBA.
05/04/19 Saturday Tennis V Boys A TBA Individual State Playoffs- Regionals Location TBA 8041 TBA DriverTBA.
05/04/19 Saturday Track V Boys-Girls N/A 6:00 PM Track Reporting Deadline
