Elon Baseball Phoenix Shuts Out Huskies to Complete Series Sweep

ELON, N.C. – Behind two home runs from Cam Devanney and a combined shutout by Jared Wetherbee and Brandon Justice, Elon University baseball defeated Northeastern 3-0 to complete the CAA series sweep on Sunday afternoon, April 28 at Latham Park.

Wetherbee (6-3) held the Huskies (18-24, 8-10 CAA) scoreless across 8.0 complete innings. The sophomore left-hander allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Justice pitched the ninth, giving up one hit to pick up the save.

Devanney batted 2-for-4 with two solo shots, two runs, and two RBIs. Jarrett Pico went 1-for-2 and walked, Nick Cicci and Joe Satterfield both finished 1-for-3, and Anthony Galason hit 1-for-4 with a double. Cicci also added a stolen base.

How It Happened: Scoreless through two and a half innings, Elon’s offense finally clicked in the bottom of the third. Galason started off the frame with a leadoff double down the left-field line. Matt Oldham then moved him up on a sacrifice bunt and Satterfield hit a ball deep enough to center for the sacrifice fly. Devanney then smacked a 2-0 pitch to left center for the 2-0 lead.

After turning a 6-4-3 double play in the top of the first inning, the Phoenix (27-18, 16-2) turned another 6-4-3 double play in the top of the seventh as the maroon and gold continued its solid defense behind Wetherbee. Elon added an insurance run in the eighth as Devanney knocked a 1-1 offering over the wall in left. Justice toed the rubber in the ninth, and after a two-out double to the gap in left, the senior induced a fly out to center to seal the win.

Notes: This was Devanney’s second multi-home run game of his career. He had two dingers at High Point on March 28, 2017…With the win, Elon now leads the all-time series 9-8. This was the program’s first sweep of the Huskies…The game marks the first time the Huskies have been shut out in league play since Elon blanked the red and black 6-0 on March 26, 2017 at Latham Park…Elon has hit home runs in four of its past six conference games…Wetherbee’s 8.0 innings pitched mark a career high…Justice’s save is his first of the season and third in his two years as a Phoenix…Elon has now won 10 consecutive conference games. The sweep is also the fifth of the season and fourth in league play…This is the fourth time this season the Phoenix has shut out an opponent…Elon didn’t allow a Northeastern baserunner to reach third base.

On Deck: Elon closes out its non-conference schedule this Tuesday, April 30 as the Phoenix hosts High Point for the second game in the home-and-home series at 6 p.m. The maroon and gold earned a 10-8 win over the Panthers back on March 5 in the furniture city.