Elon Football’s Toogood Signs with Baltimore Ravens

ELON, N.C. – Within hours of the conclusion of the 2019 NFL Draft on Saturday, April 27, Elon University offensive lineman CJ Toogood signed a free agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Toogood joined teammate and position mate Olisaemeka Udoh as two Phoenix to move on to the next level on Saturday after Udoh was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round of the draft.

In 2018, Toogood was named a First Team All-CAA selection after earning Second Team All-CAA honors following the 2017 season. He also picked up a trio of All-America accolades from the AFCA, Phil Steele FCS and Associated Press following the 2018 campaign. Signing with the Ravens, he becomes the second offensive lineman in as many years to sign a pro contract following the draft with Ikenna Nwokeji signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

Over the course of the 2018 season, Toogood started all 11 games on the offensive line and helped Elon amass a season average of 199.5 yards per game on the ground to finish second in the conference in the category. He also blocked for a running game that scored 22 of the team’s 31 touchdowns on the season and played a big role in keeping the quarterback upright with the offensive line allowing just 16 sacks on the season. In starting all 11 games, Toogood started the opener at USF at guard before an injury on the line forced him to move over to tackle for the remainder of the season.

Organized team activities (OTAs) for the Ravens are spread out over one- and two-day periods in May and June, starting on May 20 and running through June 7. Mandatory mini camp is set for June 11-13.