Elon WLAX Phoenix Holds Off Coastal Carolina on Senior Day

ELON, N.C. – Facing a season-half run by the visiting Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, Elon University women’s lacrosse answered the call to earn a 15-13 victory on Senior Day at Rudd Field on Sunday, April 28.

BOX SCORE

THE RUNDOWN

Trailing 11-9 with 14:32 to play after Lyla Robinson scored to put Coastal Carolina (12-5, 4-2 A-Sun) up 11-9, the Phoenix (6-11, 3-3 CAA) started a 4-0 run over the course of 4:09 of game action to take a 13-11 lead with 8:25 to play. Kaley Thompson opened the surge with her third goal of the day with Gillian Curran, Bella Feldman and Shannon Horan adding the next three to build the lead.

In the closing five minutes, Coastal Carolina scored twice, tallying the game-tying goal coming with 1:48 to play. Elon again answered the CCU momentum with Curran completing her first-career hat trick just 50 seconds later to give Elon a 14-13 lead with 58 seconds to play. Horan then put the icing on the cake with 21 seconds left after getting some open space in front of goal to bury her shot top shelf.

To open the day, CCU scored the game’s first goal before the Phoenix went on a 4-0 run with Mae McGlynn scoring three times to complete her hat trick just 7:32 into the contest. Though the Chanticleers scored four of the game’s next five goals, Curran tallied with 1:18 to go in the first half to give Elon a 6-5 lead at the break.

At the onset of the second half, the two teams traded goals before Summer Larese scored on a free position shot with 21:50 to play to put Elon up 9-7. From there, Coastal Carolina started its 4-0 run to take the 11-9 lead before Thompson’s goal started the race to the finish.

HIGHLIGHTS

McGlynn scored a game-high four goals on seven shots to go with a career-high three ground balls. Curran and Thompson each scored hat tricks and Horan finished with two goals and two assists for a season-high four points. Curran and Thompson led Elon with the two collecting seven and six draw controls, respectively. Horan also picked up three ground balls and Paulina DiFatta made 11 saves in the cage.

Madeline Bromley matched McGlynn with four goals while adding an assist for five points. Robinson and Hannah Close each scored three times and Samantha Courtemanche had a goal and four assists for five points. Haley Alexander led all players with nine draw controls and Harley Barrett made nine stops in goal.

NOTES

-Mae McGlynn’s four goals gives her 40 for the season. She is now Elon’s second student-athlete to score 40 goals in a season in program history. It’s just the third time a player has reached 40 goals in a season, joining Stephanie Asher’s 58 in 2017 and 44 in 2015 as the only other 40-goal seasons.

-Now with 31 goals this year, Kaley Thompson ranks seventh for most goals in a season in program history. It’s also the fourth most scored by a rookie in program history.

-Both Gillian Curran and Kaley Thompson are now second and third, respectively, on the program’s single-season draw control list. Curran leads the team with 59 and Thompson has 57 to date. The two only trail Stephanie Asher’s 76 in 2018.

UP NEXT

Elon will head for Harrisonburg, Va., as the No. 4 seed in the CAA Tournament. On Friday, May 3, it will take on top-seeded James Madison at 4:05 p.m. on Lax Sports Network with the winner getting No. 2 Towson or No. 3 Hofstra on Sunday, May 5, at 12:05 p.m. on LSN.