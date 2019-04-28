Greensboro College Baseball’s Cinderella Story Continues As They Defeat N.C. Wesleyan To Advance To Championship Series

Baseball’s Cinderella Story Continues As They Defeat N.C. Wesleyan To Advance To Championship Series

from Wes Gullett, Sports Information Director at Greensboro College

LAGRANGE, Ga. – The Greensboro College baseball Cinderella story continued Saturday night as the Pride baseball team defeated the Bishops of North Carolina Wesleyan College 10-2.

With the win, the Pride advanced to the USA South Championship series for just the third time in program history.

Greensboro got on the board in the first inning after Chance Bryant hit a two RBI single up the middle before Derek Jaar hit two RBI single to make the score 4-0.

The Pride then held their four-run margin until the fourth when Wesleyan cut the Pride advantage in half on a two RBI single by Andrew Nichols.

However, Greensboro went on to score one run in the eighth before striking for the game’s final four runs in the ninth to secure the victory.

“I am just really proud of my guys,” Head Coach Frank Maldonado said. “They have competed and battled every inning of every game.

“Our success so far has been a total team effort as the guys in the dugout have been so supportive. We are not done yet and we are looking forward to tomorrow.”

Hunter Curtis finished with a game-high three hits while Bryant, Blake Carroll and Jaar finished with two hits. With his two hits, Carroll tied the USA South tournament record with 14 total hits.

Will Hicks recorded his second complete game victory of the tournament to earn the win.

The Pride will return to action Sunday in the championship series against the Panthers of LaGrange College. Greensboro will have to defeat the Panthers twice to claim just their second championship in program history. The first game will get underway at 12 p.m.

For more information on Greensboro College baseball, continue to follow www.greensborocollegesports.com.

**********The LaGrange College catcher is Austin McDade, from Southeast Guilford High School(Greensboro, N.C.)…..**********