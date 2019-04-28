High Point Rockers Rally Falls Short in Series Finale

ROCKERS RALLY FALLS SHORT IN SERIES FINALE

Lancaster Hands High Point First Ever Loss

Lancaster, Pa. – Despite scoring in their first at-bat of the game, and bringing the go-ahead run to the plate in their last, the High Point Rockers suffered their first loss of the season on Sunday, falling 8-5 to Lancaster in the series finale at Clipper Magazine Stadium. The Rockers (2-1) were able to win the road series and out-hit the Barnstormers (1-2) in all three games, including Sunday, by an 11-9 margin.

High Point jumped on the board early in the first when Quincy Latimore singled home Hector Gomez off of Barnstormers starter Jordan Davies. The lead was short lived however as Lancaster plated two runs in the home half of the inning, including a solo homerun from Joey Terdoslavich off Rockers pitcher Seth Simmons. They would add two more in the bottom of the second as Darian Sandford singled home a run and then stole second, allowing Devon Torrence to steal home as part of a double steal.

Lancaster would plate runs in the third and fourth, both off the bat of Caleb Gindl. After a solo shot in the third, he added an RBI single in the fourth, finishing the day going 2-for-3 with three RBI on the afternoon. The Rockers were able to get a little closer in the top of the fifth thanks to a Gomez double and Latimore’s sac fly, cutting the deficit to 6-2. However, Lancaster consistently responded to each Rockers rally, adding runs in the sixth and eighth innings to lead 8-4 going in to the final frame.

After Giovanny Alfonzo and Shane Opitz both singled to start the top of the ninth, Myles Schroder added a base hit to load the bases with one out. Lancaster closer Cody Eppley was able to retire Gomez on strikes but walked Stephen Cardullo, bringing home a run and putting the tying run on base. Latimore would give the Barnstormers a scare with a hard-hit ball to third, but it was snared by Dan Gamache before it could reach the outfield, ending the game.

Simmons (0-1) was saddled with the loss for High Point, allowing six runs on four hits in three and two-thirds innings, also walking five. Although he only allowed three unearned runs, Davies was given a no-decision after only pitching four innings. The win was awarded to John Anderson (1-0) who struck out four, allowing one unearned run in three innings of relief work.

Offensively, Latimore’s two runs batted in paced the Rockers while Myles Schroder went 4-for-5 at the plate, bringing his batting average to .533 after the opening series. Gindl drove in three runs while Terdoslavich added a pair of RBI for the Barnstormers.

High Point continues their season opening road-trip with a three-game series at Somerset to take on the Patriots. All three games are 6:35pm starts and can be viewed on the Somerset Patriots website. The Rockers will make their home debut on Thursday, May 2nd, as part of their historic Opening Weekend when they host the Sugar Land Skeeters for four games. Tickets for all four games are still available by sliding to HighPointRockers.com, calling (336) 888-1000, or visiting the team offices at 214 Lindsay Street in downtown High Point.

Courtesy of Christian Heimall

Assistant General Manager, High Point Rockers Baseball