HPU Track & Field: Mann Tosses Hammer Throw Record At UVA Grand Prix

*** Men’s & Women’s recaps included***

Men’s Track: Mann Tosses Hammer Throw Record At UVA Grand Prix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – High Point University men’s track and field completed its week at the Virginia Grand Prix this Saturday, with senior Britton Mann setting a new program record in the hammer throw.

Participating in the final event of the afternoon, Mann cleared 48.10m in the hammer throw to beat the previous HPU mark by over three meters. The New York-native finished 10th among the attached field for his performance, while his mark ranks seventh in the Big South this season. Mann already owns Panther all-time bests in both the indoor and outdoor shot put, and reset the HPU record for the weight throw (16.15m) during indoor conference championships earlier this year.

Competing in the pole vault invite, junior Carter Clasper tied for fourth in the event, clearing 4.83m on the day. His mark falls just four centimeters short of his season-high, while his 4.87m at the Phoenix Invitational earlier in the year sits atop the Big South standings.

Levi Williams collected a pair of career marks while representing the Panthers on the track. The sophomore ran the first sub-11 100m sprint of his career after crossing the finish line in 10.85, before posting a personal best time of 21.81 in the 200m later in the day.

COMING UP NEXT

HPU takes on its final tests of the regular season next week, priming for Big South Championships with a Wednesday trip to the Liberty Twilight, and a Saturday voyage to the Tennessee Challenge.

Top Performers

Pole Vault Invite

T4. Carter Clasper (4.83m)

Discus

7. Britton Mann (42.07m)

Hammer Throw

10. Britton Mann (48.10m) – SR

100m Dash

11. Levi Williams (10.85) – PR

200m

12. Levi Williams (21.81) – PR

Women’s Track: Panthers Wrap Up At Grand Prix

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA. – Nathalie Elliott tied her Big South-leading mark in the pole vault this Saturday, as High Point University women’s track and field wrapped up its weekend at the Virginia Grand Prix.

Elliott tied her career outdoor best to take fifth in the pole vault invite, clearing 4.03m on the afternoon. The Pennsylvania-native remains the only athlete in the Big South to record a mark of four meters or better, as she sits in qualifying position for regionals this year, 23rd overall in the NCAA East.

The Panthers posted positive results in the ‘B’ section of the pole vault as well, with Mackenzie Horn and Jessica Keys taking first and second respectively. The two vaulters posted marks of 3.73m, with Horn earning the event win on attempts. Keys’ mark sets a new outdoor PR for the sophomore, while Rachel Berndsen’s 3.58m also set a new personal best in outdoor competition.

Madison Reynolds delivered a new career best of her own over on the track. The multis athlete crossed the finish line in 14.56 for an eighth-place finish in the 100m hurdles, beating her previous best by nearly a tenth of a second.

COMING UP NEXT

HPU takes on its final tests of the regular season next week, priming for Big South Championships with a Wednesday trip to the Liberty Twilight, and a Saturday voyage to the Tennessee Challenge.

Top Performers

Pole Vault

1. Mackenzie Horn (3.73m)

2. Jessica Keys (3.73m) – outdoor PR

5. Rachel Berndsen (3.58m) – outdoor PR

High Jump

3. Charlotte Morrow (1.57m)

Pole Vault Invite

5. Nathalie Elliott (4.03m) – tied outdoor PR

100m Hurdles

8. Madison Reynolds (14.56) – PR