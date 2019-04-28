No. 25 High Point WLAX Wins Third-Consecutive Big South Tournament Championship

• The Panthers captured their third-consecutive Big South Tournament championship

• Sophomore Abby Hormes was named Tournament MVP and recorded a championship-record 10 points

• Hormes became the first Panther and second Big South student-athlete to record 100 points in a season

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The No. 25 High Point University women’s lacrosse team captured its third-consecutive Big South Championship after defeating Winthrop, 17-10, Sunday (April 28) at Vert Stadium.

The Panthers’ third straight tournament title is a Big South women’s lacrosse record. HPU (15-4) has now won five Big South tournament crowns (2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019) and sixth overall (2011 in the National Lacrosse Conference). HPU has now won 26 consecutive games against Big South opponents, going undefeated in the conference regular season and tournament each of the last three seasons.

With the win, the Panthers qualify for the NCAA Tournament for the third-straight year and will learn their opponent on May 5.

After Winthrop (8-11) scored the first goal, HPU scored the next eight to break open the game and led 14-4 at halftime. High Point led in shots, 40-19, draw controls, 21-8, and ground balls, 20-15.

“It was great; to win three championships in a row at home and be undefeated for the (conference) season, I’m really proud of our leadership and this whole group,” HPU head coach Lyndsey Boswell said. “We are really excited to go back to NCAAs.”

Sophomore Abby Hormes set a Big South Championship final record with 10 points on six goals and four assists. Hormes became the first Panthers and the second Big South student-athlete to record 100 points in a season. Hormes also set a new HPU single-season record with 65 goals. She also recorded five draw controls and has tied the single-season school record with 79, tying Samantha Herman, who had 79 in 2018.

Senior Valerie Pelling recorded four points on two goals and two assists, while senior Allie Little and sophomore Rachel Foster each had two goals and an assist. Sophomore Nicole Pugh added two goals and Herman tallied a goal and an assist.

Redshirt-junior Meredith Chapman collected eight draw controls, while Herman added five.

Hormes was named the Big South Tournament MVP and was joined on the All-Tournament Team by Pelling, Chapman and Norris.