Southeast Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 4/29-5/3/19:Conference Baseball Tournament Wednesday at SEG
04/29/19 Monday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Burlington Williams Bus 8115 4:00
04/30/19 Tuesday Track V Men & Women’s H 4:30 PM Mid-Piedmont Conference MidPiedmont Conference Meet
04/30/19 Tuesday Softball V Women’s A 6:00 PM Eastern Guilford Conference Tournament 1st Round
04/30/19 Tuesday Lacrosse V Men’s A 6:00 PM Weslyan
05/01/19 Wednesday Baseball V Men’s H 5:00 PM TBA Mid-Piedmont Semi-finals@ SE Guilford SE Baseball Field
05/01/19 Wednesday Soccer V Women’s A 6:00 PM Southwestern Randolph High
5/01/19 Wednesday Softball V Women’s A 6:00 PM TBA Mid-Piedmont Conference Semi Finals Southwestern Randolph High School
05/02/19 Thursday Baseball V Men’s H 7:00 PM TBA Final’s MidPiedmont Conference Tournament SE Baseball Field
05/03/19 Friday Soccer JV Women’s H 5:00 PM High Point Central
05/03/19 Friday Soccer V Women’s H 6:30 PM High Point Central SE Soccer Facility
