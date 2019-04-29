Calling all Read Around the Bases students and faculty! Join us for a HiToms game at Finch Field!
Attention all Read Around the Bases students and faculty!
We invite you to join us as our guests for a HiToms game early in our 2019 season! Students & faculty from our nine RAB schools receive FREE admission on their school’s designated night – May 25 or June 2!
CLICK HERE to see more on this event…
Watch above to see what night your school will be at Finch Field!??
