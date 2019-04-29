College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford, Mishoe First After 18 Holes of ODAC Championships

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Defending tournament champion Guilford College shot 292 Sunday to take the first-round lead at the 54-hole Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Championships. The top-ranked Quakers have a nine-shot edge over Randolph-Macon College and Washington and Lee University, which share second place after opening-round scores of 301.

The Quakers’ James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) leads the 60-man field after firing a two-under-par 70 on the sun-splashed par-72, 6,895-yard Bryan Park Champions Course. He has a one-stroke edge over teammate Jack Lee, who turned in a one-under 71 in his ODAC Championships debut.

Guilford, ranked sixth in the current Golfstat.com NCAA Division III Top 25 and the Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll, got off to an excellent start. The Quakers were four-under through six holes and two-under after the first nine holes. After getting back down to four-under through 12, the course stiffened as the Quakers played holes 13-18 at six-over.

Mishoe showed why he has been Golfstat.com’s top-ranked Division III golfer for most of the spring. Despite a double-bogey on the par-four second hole, the Quakers’ junior responded with a birdie on the par-five third hole and another on hole five to get back even. He parred 11 of his final 13 holes with birdies on 10 and 15. His round of 70 marked his team-leading 13th sub-par round of the season.

Lee, a sophomore playing in his first ODAC tourney, birdied three of the first four holes and finished with five birdies, second only to Washington and Lee’s Boyd Peete (6). Lee gave a couple of shots back with bogeys at five and seven but dropped back down to -3 with birdies at 11 and 13. Bogeys on 15 and 18 left him at 71, matching the third-lowest round of his brief college career.

Quakers’ senior Josh Hill, ranked 17th by Golfstat.com, was one-under through 11 but played the next two holes at three over before making five-straight pars to finish the round. He holds a share of sixth place at 74, three better than teammate Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael), the defending tournament medalist who shot 77 and shares 14th place. Guilford sophomore Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) carded a 78 in his ODAC Tournament debut.

Peete’s six birdies contributed to his even-par 72, which led Washington and Lee and shares third place among individuals. The Generals got a 75 from defending NCAA Division III Championships medalist Brian Peccie, which shares ninth place. Robert Quintilly and Austin Sharrett both shot 77 for Washington and Lee, ranked 10th by Golfstat.com.

Randolph-Macon, ranked 81st by Golfstat.com, matched Washington and Lee’s 301 and shares the second spot. Alex Nelson and Ryan Fernandez both shot 74 to lead the Yellow Jackets and share sixth place among individuals. Trey Razetti (75) and Chase Childers (78) both had eagles Sunday and rounded out Randolph-Macon’s scorers.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Crawford, Guilford has won six of the last seven ODAC Championships and owns a league-record 17 titles. The 54-hole tournament continues with Monday’s second round. Guilford, Randolph-Macon, and Washington and Lee tee Monday off beginning at 10:15 a.m. Monday’s first teams go off at 8:00 a.m.

finish top 20 schools scores

1 Guilford College 292 292 +4 T2 Washington & Lee 301 301 +13 T2 Randolph-Macon 301 301 +13 4 Hampden-Sydney College 306 306 +18 5 Bridgewater College 315 315 +27 6 Lynchburg, Univ. of 319 319 +31 7 Emory and Henry College 325 325 +37 8 Virginia Wesleyan 327 327 +39 9 Shenandoah University 330 330 +42 10 Eastern Mennonite University 335 335 +47 11 Roanoke College 350 350 +62 12 Ferrum College 351 351 +63

1 James Mishoe Guilford College 70 70 -2 2 Jack Lee Guilford College 71 71 -1 T3 Keith Cooper Virginia Wesleyan 72 72 E T3 John Ferguson Hampden-Sydney College 72 72 E T3 Boyd Peete Washington & Lee 72 72 E T6 Ryan Fernandez Randolph-Macon 74 74 +2 T6 Josh Hill Guilford College 74 74 +2 T6 Alex Nelson Randolph-Macon 74 74 +2 T9 Lance Keiser Ferrum College 75 75 +3 T9 Brian Peccie Washington & Lee 75 75 +3 T9 Trey Razzetti Randolph-Macon 75 75 +3 T12 Carlos Andrade Emory and Henry College 76 76 +4 T12 Ronnie Uszenski Bridgewater College 76 76 +4 T14 Eugene Dillon Bridgewater College 77 77 +5 T14 Adam Hade Hampden-Sydney College 77 77 +5 T14 Addison Manring Guilford College 77 77 +5 T14 Josh Petrillo Lynchburg, Univ. of 77 77 +5 T14 Robert Quinilty Washington & Lee 77 77 +5 T14 Austin Sharrett Washington & Lee 77 77 +5

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Print



finish top 20 players school scores