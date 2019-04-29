Elon’s Wetherbee Secures Co-Pitcher of the Week Honors

RICHMOND, Va. – Elon University baseball’s Jared Wetherbee has earned CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week honors, as announced by the league office on Monday afternoon, April 29. The distinction marks the first career weekly honor for the sophomore hurler.

In Sunday’s series finale against Northeastern, the Fiskdale, Mass. native held the Huskies scoreless through a career-high 8.0 complete innings pitched. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Wetherbee improved to 6-3 on the season with the decision and didn’t allow a runner to get past second base. The effort lowered his season ERA to a 2.73 as he and teammate Brandon Justice combined to toss Elon’s fourth shutout of the season. With the win, the Phoenix also posted its fifth sweep of the season and fourth in conference play.

Elon closes out its non-conference slate this Tuesday, April 30 with the second game of a home-and-home series against High Point. The maroon and gold defeated the Panthers 10-8 on March 5 in the furniture city as Wetherbee struck out seven batters through 5.0 complete innings to secure his first win of the season. Tuesday’s game is set for a 6 p.m. opening pitch at Latham Park.