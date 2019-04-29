HPU’s Nolting and Sampere Sweep SoCon MLAX Weekly Honors

HIGH POINT, N.C. ­ – The High Point University men’s lacrosse team swept the Southern Conference (SoCon) Weekly awards with sophomore Asher Nolting taking Offensive Player of the Week and junior Davis Sampere winning Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced today (April 29).

Nolting scored four goals and dished out three assists on Saturday, April 27, against Richmond, including the game-winning goal with six seconds remaining in the game. This is the second-straight game he has led the Panthers with seven points. The Greenwood Village, Colo. native added a ground ball and caused a turnover in the 15-14 win over the Spiders. Nolting leads the SoCon and ranks fifth in the NCAA in points per game at 5.93 and assists per game at 3.07. The sophomore attackman broke the HPU single-season scoring record for the second-straight year and now has 83 points (40 goals, 43 assists) on the season. This is the fourth time Nolting has taken home the honor this season.

Sampere led the Panthers at face-off ‘X’ winning a program-record 22 face-offs against Richmond. He set another program-record with 18 ground balls against the Spiders. He now owns the High Point men’s lacrosse program’s single-season record in ground balls. Sampere currently has 108 ground balls this season. He leads the SoCon and ranks 16th in the nation in ground balls per game at 7.71. The Raleigh, N.C. native is third in the conference and 24th in the NCAA in face-off winning percentage at .589. This is the second time the Sampere has won the award this season.

The No. 11 Panthers will host Jacksonville in the semifinals of the SoCon Championship on Thursday, May 2. The opening face-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at Vert Stadium.