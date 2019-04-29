Local Football Players that were Drafted or Signed as Free Agents during the NFL Draft Weekend:Pratt, Ward and Foggie from High Point Central HS and Johnson from N.C. A&T

Here are a few of the locals that were drafted or were signed as Free Agents during the NFL Draft Weekend…

Germaine Pratt, Tim Ward and Juwan Foggie from High Point Central High School all landed with NFL teams…

Pratt was drafted in the 3rd Round, while Ward and Foggie were signed as Free Agents….

Darryl Johnson from N.C. A&T was selected in the 7th Round of the NFL Draft…

Here is the word from the N.C. State site on Germaine Pratt…

RALEIGH, N.C. – A day after having a first round pick for the second consecutive season, the first defensive selection from NC State was made in the 2019 NFL Draft Friday night. LB Germaine Pratt was drafted in the third round by the Cincinnati Bengals, the 72nd pick overall.

He is the first Wolfpack LB to be drafted since both Terrell Manning and Audie Cole went in the 2012 draft.

*****Here is the word on Darryl Johnson from the N.C. A&T site:

EAST GREENSBORO – With the 225thoverall pick, the Buffalo Bills made North Carolina A&T defensive end Darryl Johnson, Jr. their 11thpick of the seventh round during the final day of the NFL Draft Saturday.

Johnson’s selection makes it the third straight year a N.C. A&T Aggie has been selected in the NFL Draft as Johnson joins running back Tarik Cohen who went to the Chicago Bears in the fourth round of the 2017 draft and offensive tackle Brandon Parker who was selected by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2018 draft.

“He is one of those guys who is willing to put in the extra time and give the extra effort and do the little things to be special,” said N.C. A&T coach Sam Washington. “That is what separates him from the rest. It doesn’t hurt that he is also very athletic and can run, run. He has the attributes every coach dreams of. Having another young man drafted out of our program is a testament to how hard our coaches and our players are working to be an outstanding representation of our great university here at North Carolina A&T.”

Johnson is the first N.C. A&T Aggie to be drafted by the Buffalo Bills since the AFL/NFL merger. Defensive end Tom Day (1960), cornerback Lorenzo Stanford (1960) and Mel Phillips (1966) were drafted by the Bills when they were an AFL team. Johnson entered the draft with one year of collegiate eligibility remaining.

He is coming off a 2018 season where he was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) defensive player of the year becoming the first Aggie in 21 years to be named the best defensive player in the conference.

Johnson hopes to follow in the footsteps of the last two MEAC defensive players of the Year. S.C. State linebacker Darius Leonard was a second-round pick last season and earned NFL defensive rookie of the year as well as being named an All-Pro in his first season. S.C. State defensive tackle Javon Hargrove was a third-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers and became a starter.

Johnson led the MEAC in sacks (10.5) and tackles for loss (19.0). He ranked 13thnationally in sacks and 12thin tackles for loss. He was one of four finalists for the black college football player of the year called the Deacon Jones Award. He was named first-team All-American by the Associated Press, STATS FCS, HERO Sports, American Football Coaches Association and BoxToRow.

Juwan Foggie from Charlotte University and High Point Central High School was signed as an Undrafted Free Agent, by the Buffalo Bills…

+++++Nothing from the Charlotte site, but from Twitter:#Bills are signing Charlotte LB Juwan Foggie as a UDFA, per source.

Tim Ward, from Old Dominion University and High Point Central High School, has been signed as an Undrafted Free Agent by the Kansas City Chiefs…..

NORFOLK, Va. – Jeremy Cox, Jonathan Duhart and Tim Ward have reached undrafted free agent agreements with NFL teams following the NFL Draft over the weekend. Cox signed with the Los Angeles Chargers, Duhart with the Detroit Lions and Ward with the Kansas City Chiefs. Isaiah Harper has received a rookie mini camp tryout with the Los Angeles Rams.

Ward had a career-high 41 tackles as a senior, while notching 3.5 sacks and nine tackles for loss. He recorded 125 tackles, 14 sacks and 30.5 tackles for loss in his career. In Ward’s first game as a true freshman in 2015, he registered the game-clinching interception to defeat Eastern Michigan.