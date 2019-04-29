Local High School Kicker Collin Smith(Eastern Guilford HS) ready to start kicking the football all over the place for N.C. State Wolfpack

He is working on his kickoffs, out of the end zone, in a left-to-right cross wind, as Collin Smith is going after that football kicking job at N.C. State University, beginning this Fall, as the kicking kid from Eastern Guilford High School, hits Raleigh…

Check him out now on his Twitter page, as Collin is kicking and he is looking for a full-time job in Raleigh, with the Wolfpack…

Click to his kick and that’s CLICK HERE for Collin Smith, as he lets his legs and feet do the talking…View frame number 2, here on the Collin Smith twitter page…..