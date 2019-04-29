NCHSAA 2019 Lacrosse Championship Brackets Finalized

State Championship Matches will be held at Wake Med Soccer Park in Cary on Friday, May 17th and Saturday, May 18th.

Please find the first round and second round pairings for all three classifications below.

2019 NCHSAA Women’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Wednesday, May 1, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

Holly Springs (12-5) vs. Jordan (8-6)

Jacksonville (7-4) vs. Laney (9-6)

Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Green Hope (8-4)

Topsail (11-4) vs. Apex Friendship (8-6)

WEST

Marvin Ridge (7-4) vs. Atkins (7-6)

Reagan (7-3) vs. Sun Valley (7-6)

Ragsdale (9-5) vs. Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)

East Forsyth (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (6-4)

Second Round

(Home Team listed first)

Friday, May 3, 2019

EAST

New Bern (11-4) vs. Winner of Holly Springs (12-5)/Jordan (8-6)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-3) vs. Ashley (13-2)

Hoggard (13-1) vs. Winner of Jacksonville (7-4)/Laney (9-6)

Apex (13-3) vs. Chapel Hill (8-7)

Middle Creek (16-1) vs. Winner of Wake Forest (10-3)/Green Hope (8-4)

Broughton (11-3) vs. Pinecrest (8-3)

Panther Creek (10-5) vs. Winner of Topsail (11-4)/Apex Friendship (8-6)

East Chapel Hill (14-2) vs. Northside-Jacksonville (11-2)

WEST

R.J. Reynolds (10-7) vs. Winner of Marvin Ridge (7-4)/Atkins (7-6)

Northern Guilford (12-5) vs. North Davidson (9-7)

Mount Tabor (9-5) vs. Reagan (7-3)/ Sun Valley (7-6)

Northwest Guilford (16-0) vs. West Forsyth (8-7)

Weddington (16-0) vs. Ragsdale (9-5)/Southwest Guilford (8-6-1)

Lake Norman (11-5) vs. Ardrey Kell (11-5)

Myers Park (15-3) vs. East Forsyth (10-5)/Cuthbertson (6-4)

Hickory (10-1) vs. Charlotte Catholic (13-4)

2019 NCHSAA 1A/2A/3A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Friday, May 3, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

J.H. Rose (10-4) vs. Havelock (5-7)

New Hanover (9-8) vs. Croatan (4-5)

Topsail (10-5) vs. First Flight (8-4)

Northside-Jacksonville (8-5) vs. Orange (10-6)

Northern Guilford (12-2) vs. Northwood (7-6)

Chapel Hill (12-3) vs. J.F. Webb (5-4)

East Chapel Hill (12-1) vs. Southern Alamance (8-8)

Carrboro (8-4) vs. Eastern Alamance (9-3)

WEST

Mount Tabor (10-5) vs. Cuthbertson (7-7)

Charlotte Catholic (8-8) vs. Bishop McGuinness (8-8)

Weddington (11-1) vs. Pine Lake Prep (6-7)

Southwest Guilford (9-7) vs. Sun Valley (9-4)

Lake Norman Charter (8-5) vs. Hickory (6-6)

Patton (9-2) vs. Marvin Ridge (8-6)

St. Stephens (11-3) vs. West Stokes (6-7)

Community School of Davidson (7-8) vs. Western Guilford (12-2)

2019 NCHSAA 4A Men’s Lacrosse Championships

First Round

Wednesday, May 3, 2019

(Home Team listed first)

EAST

New Bern (11-1) vs. Ashley (8-9)

Leesville Road (12-4) vs. Athens Drive (12-4) (Host Site to be determined by draw)

Middle Creek (15-2) vs. Broughton (11-5)

Hoggard (16-0) vs. Millbrook (9-7)

Cardinal Gibbons (13-4) vs. Laney (13-4)

Wakefield (12-1) vs. Holly Springs (8-6)

Jordan (14-1) vs. Apex Friendship (9-6)

Apex (14-3) vs. Heritage (11-3)

WEST

Hough (14-1) vs. South Mecklenburg (5-7)

R.J. Reynolds (8-8) vs. Ragsdale (9-8)

Lake Norman (15-2) vs. Butler (9-8)

Page (11-3) vs. East Forsyth (9-6)

Northwest Guilford (12-4) vs. Davie (9-6)

Myers Park (8-6) vs. West Forsyth (11-5)

Ardrey Kell (16-2) vs. Grimsley (5-11)

Reagan (9-6) vs. Providence (11-4)