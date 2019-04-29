Northwest Guilford High School Athletics for the week of 4/29-5/4/19:Baseball and Softball Conference Tournaments begin on Tuesday at Home/NWG
Monday, April 29
2:00 PM Boys Varsity Golf Metro Conference Championship Away
7:00 PM Girls Junior Varsity Softball Ledford Senior High School Away
Tuesday, April 30
4:00 PM Coed Varsity Track Metro Conference Meet Away
4:45 PM Coed Middle School Track Northern Guilford Middle School Home
5:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Metro Conference Tournament- Semifinals Home
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southwest Guilford High School Away
6:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Metro Conference Tournament- Semifinals Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Ragsdale High School Home
Wednesday, May 01
4:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis NCHSAA Dual Team Playoffs-1st Round vs. Hough Away
4:45 PM Girls Middle School Softball Jamestown Middle School Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse NCHSAA Playoffs-1st Round Home
Thursday, May 02
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Southern Alamance Away
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Southern Alamance Away
Friday, May 03
1:00 PM Boys Varsity Tennis NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Lacrosse NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Metro Conference Tournament-Finals Home
7:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Metro Conference Tournament-Finals Home
7:30 PM Boys Varsity Lacrosse NCHSAA Playoffs-2nd Round if advance Home
Saturday, May 04
Marching Band Mattress Sale (School)
9:00 AM Boys Varsity Tennis NCHSAA Individual Regionals Away
10:00 AM Cancer Fundraiser 5K (School)
