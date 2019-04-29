Northwest Guilford HS will host two Lacrosse Playoff Games on Friday May 3
Northwest Guilford will host two NCHSAA lacrosse playoff games on Friday 5/3 at NWHS RL Billings Stadium.
Girls lacrosse will host West Forsyth at 6pm in a 2nd Round NCHSAA playoff game.
Boys lacrosse will host Davie County at 7:30pm in a 1st Round NCHSHAA playoff game.
Admission will be $8 and only NCHSAA accepted passes will be honored for admission.
Courtesy of John Hughes
Athletic Director
Northwest Guilford High School
