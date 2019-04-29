Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Softball Scoreboard for (4/29/19)

Baseball Finals:Western Guilford 10, Smith 0…5 Innings

WG(16-5)/Smith(0-16)

WP:Robbie Boyd(3 Innings)/Finisher Cooper Speight(2 Innings)/LP:Alexander

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E Ben L. Smith Varsity 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 2 Western Varsity 2019 1 1 7 1 - 10 8 0

East Forsyth 5, Glenn 2

WP:Kameron Evans 6 Innings/6 K’s/13 First-pitch strikes..Glenn Michael Carico 2 RBI/4 QAB’s…

East:Matt Rivers with 2 hits/2 RBI/3 Quality at Bats…Xavier Issac with 2 hits/2 RBI/4 Quality at Bats…

East Forsyth vs. WS Reagan next on Wednesday, at Davie County HS, at 5pm….Semifinals of the Central Piedmont Triad 4-A Conference……

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E ESTF 2 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 6 0 GLN 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 2 10 1

Big wins for Ragsdale Softball and Baseball tonight. Softball beat Grimsley and Baseball won against High Point Central. Both Ragsdale teams will face Northwest tomorrow in the Metro 4A conference tournament(Semifinals)!

Randleman 13, High Point Andrews 0

Caldwell Academy 7, North Carolina Leadership Academy 3

Caldwell Academy(9-8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NCLA 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3 - - Caldwell Academy 0 0 0 0 3 4 - 7 - -

Cornerstone Academy 20, Clover Garden 14…5 Innings

Cornerstone(8-8)

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Clover Garden 4 1 0 5 4 - - 14 8 8 CCA 4 3 2 11 - - - 20 13 6

Ledford 4, East Davidson 0

Softball Today Finals:

WS Parkland 23, Smith 6….3 Innings

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ben L. Smith 3 3 0 - - - - 6 3 1 Parkland 13 10 - - - - - 23 12 4

Baseball Today:

Forsyth Home Educators(8-10) at Triad Math and Science Academy(8-6) 4pm

Cornerstone Academy vs. Clover Garden 4:30pm DH with River Mill in Game Two, at Stoner White Stadium Greensboro NC

High Point Andrews(0-13) at Randleman(17-4) at 5pm First Round of Pac 7 2-A Conference Tournament…

Smith(0-15) at Western Guilford(15-5) 6pm Round One of the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament

High Point Central(6-15) at Ragsdale(11-11) 6pm…Round One of the Metro 4-A Conference Tournament….

North Carolina Leadership Academy(2-6) at Caldwell Academy(8-8) 6:30pm

#4 Glenn at #5 East Forsyth 6:30pm Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament

Softball Today:

High Point Andrews(0-16) at Randleman(13-3) 5pm Round One of PAC 7 2-A Conference Tournament

Smith(1-2) at WS Parkland(13-8) 6pm Round One of the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament

Grimsley(1-14) at Ragsdale(6-11) 6pm…Round One of the Metro 4-A Conference Tournament

# Glenn at #4 WS Reagan 6pm Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Round One

Triad Math and Science(0-7) at Bethany Community School(5-3) TBA