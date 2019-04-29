Southern Alamance High School Athletics for the week of 4/29-5/4/19:Baseball team and Softball team start Conference Tournament play on Tuesday
Monday, April 29
No events scheduled
Tuesday, April 30
TBA Coed Varsity Track OPEN DATE Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference Championship Away
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Softball Williams HS Conference Tournament Home
7:00 PM Boys Varsity Baseball Eastern Guilford High School Conference Tournament Home
Wednesday, May 01
6:00 PM Girls Varsity Soccer Williams HS Away
Thursday, May 02
5:00 PM Boys Junior Varsity Baseball Orange High School Home
5:30 PM Girls Junior Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Home
7:00PM Girls Varsity Soccer Northwest Guilford High School Home
Friday, May 03
No events scheduled
Saturday, May 04
No events scheduled
