Busy Basketball Days for Dean Reiber from Northwest Guilford High School:Lots of College Basketball offers coming in
from Brian Hall(WFMY News 2 Sports) on Twitter, with the word on Northwest Guilford HS junior Dean Reiber, and a look at all of the offers the Class of 2020 member has been receiving….Busy basketball days/times for Dean Reiber, and he will have his choice of which school/college, he wants to attend…..Reiber can man the post and he can also step out and shoot the three……
@bhallwfmy
Big couple of days for @NWGHSMBBALL ‘s @dean_reiber …got scholarship offers from UNCG, Rutgers, Coastal Carolina, Penn State, Wofford & ODU. @WFMY @WFMYhss
