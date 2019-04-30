Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today/Tonight(4/30-19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day

Game on at Carolina Acceleration, with Carmine Pagano and the team theme, “Hard Work Pays Off”…Join the team today for your Football and Baseball training workouts/programs, by going to www.carolinaacceleration.com….Our Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are, Grimsley(12-10) at Page(12-5) baseball, and High Point Central(12-6) at Page(11-5) softball….Next Top Recruits is “Your Connection To College Coaches”, and you can find out more now, by going to Next Top Recruits….

Baseball Today:

Wesleyan Christian Academy(12-4) at Carmel Christian(9-8) 4:15pm

High Point Christian(19-3) at Forsyth Country Day(8-3) 4:30pm

Woodland Christian(3-5) at Vandalia Christian(3-8) 4:30pm

Grimsley(12-10) at Page(12-5) 6pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament

Ragsdale(12-11) at Northwest Guilford(16-6) 6pm….Metro 4-A Conference Tournament

Northeast Guilford(5-17) at Northern Guilford(15-6) 6pm…Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament

Southern Guilford(2-16) at Southwestern Randolph(14-6) 6pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament

Southwest Guilford(17-6) vs. Mount Tabor(8-16) 6pm at North Forsyth HS…Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament

Eastern Guilford(5-14) at Southern Alamance(14-8) 7pm….Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament

Calvary Day School(3-11) at Westchester Country Day(4-6) 7pm

Softball Today:

Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-5) at Calvary Day School(4-6) 4:30pm

Ragsdale(6-11) at Northwest Guilford(17-3) 5pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament

High Point Christian Academy(2-9) at Forsyth Country Day(7-6) 5pm

High Point Central(12-6) at Page(11-5) 6pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament

Southern Guilford(3-15) at Asheboro(12-5) 6pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament

Western Guilford(9-8) vs. Southwest Guilford(14-6) 6pm at North Forsyth HS…Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament

Southeast Guilford(3-19) at Eastern Guilford(8-10) 7pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament