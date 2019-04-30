Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Today/Tonight(4/30-19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day
Our Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day are, Grimsley(12-10) at Page(12-5) baseball, and High Point Central(12-6) at Page(11-5) softball.
Baseball Today:
Wesleyan Christian Academy(12-4) at Carmel Christian(9-8) 4:15pm
High Point Christian(19-3) at Forsyth Country Day(8-3) 4:30pm
Woodland Christian(3-5) at Vandalia Christian(3-8) 4:30pm
Grimsley(12-10) at Page(12-5) 6pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament
Ragsdale(12-11) at Northwest Guilford(16-6) 6pm….Metro 4-A Conference Tournament
Northeast Guilford(5-17) at Northern Guilford(15-6) 6pm…Mid-State 3-A Conference Tournament
Southern Guilford(2-16) at Southwestern Randolph(14-6) 6pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament
Southwest Guilford(17-6) vs. Mount Tabor(8-16) 6pm at North Forsyth HS…Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament
Eastern Guilford(5-14) at Southern Alamance(14-8) 7pm….Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament
Calvary Day School(3-11) at Westchester Country Day(4-6) 7pm
Softball Today:
Wesleyan Christian Academy(6-5) at Calvary Day School(4-6) 4:30pm
Ragsdale(6-11) at Northwest Guilford(17-3) 5pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament
High Point Christian Academy(2-9) at Forsyth Country Day(7-6) 5pm
High Point Central(12-6) at Page(11-5) 6pm…Metro 4-A Conference Tournament
Southern Guilford(3-15) at Asheboro(12-5) 6pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament
Western Guilford(9-8) vs. Southwest Guilford(14-6) 6pm at North Forsyth HS…Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference Tournament
Southeast Guilford(3-19) at Eastern Guilford(8-10) 7pm…Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference Tournament
