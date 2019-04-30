College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Maintains Lead at ODAC Championships

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Guilford College’s Josh Hill shot a tournament-low four-under-par 68 in Monday’s second round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golf Championships. The senior moved into first place in the 60-man field playing the par-72, 6,895-yard Bryan Park Champions Course in northeast Guilford County.

Hill helped the sixth-ranked Quakers maintain a five-stroke lead in the 12-team field entering Tuesday’s final round. Sparked by a 68 from defending NCAA Division III national medalist Brian Peccie, 10th-ranked Washington and Lee University delivered the tourney’s low round (287) and trimmed the Quakers’ first-round lead by four strokes. Hampden-Sydney College shot 300 to move into third place, 18 strokes behind Washington and Lee and 23 shots behind Guilford.

Hill, ranked 17th in the Golfstat.com NCAA Division III individual rankings, carded his lowest round of the spring. He had five birdies and 12 pars through 17 holes before finishing with a bogey on the par-four 18th hole. Hill’s two-round total of 142 is one shot better than Peccie and Guilford junior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)). Mishoe, the first-round leader after shooting a two-under 70 Sunday, made a double-bogey on 18 to finish with a one-over 143. The nation’s top-ranked Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, Mishoe got hot in the middle of his round and played holes five through 14 at four-under-par.

Defending tournament medalist Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) bounced back from an opening-day 78 with a steady 74 Monday. The Guilford sophomore had three birdies on the day, two on the challenging back nine. He moved up into a share of ninth place on the individual leaderboard at 152.

The Quakers’ Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) eagled the par-four, 390-yard 10th hole in his round of 76, Guilford’s fourth score. Guilford’s Jack Lee shot 78, seven shots more than Sunday’s opening-round 71, but he remains in all-tournament contention at sixth place at 149.

Peccie’s 68 led the Generals in the tournament’s best round. He played a bogey-free round with birdies on the first, fourth, 11th, and 15th holes. Austin Sharrett played the back nine at three-under par in his round of 72, which helped him climb six places into a share of sixth place. Teammate Sean Puleo contributed a 73 Monday and Boyd Peete carded a 74, which gives him a two-day score of 146, good for fourth place among individuals.

Hampden-Sydney, ranked 14th by Golfstat.com, got 74s from Adam Hade and Allen Smith in Monday’s round of 300. Monday’s 300 helped the Tigers move past Randolph-Macon College into third place with a 36-hole total of 606.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Crawford, Guilford has won six of the last seven ODAC Championships and owns a league-record 17 titles. The 54-hole tournament continues with Tuesday’s final round. Guilford, Washington and Lee, and Hampden-Sydney tee off Tuesday beginning at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday’s first teams go off at 8:00 a.m.

ODAC Championship
Bryan Park Champions Course
Browns Summit, NC
ODAC
Dates: Apr 28 – Apr 30

finish top 20 schools scores

1    Guilford College                292   291   583   +7
2    Washington & Lee                301   287   588   +12
3    Hampden-Sydney College          306   300   606   +30
4    Randolph-Macon                  301   307   608   +32
5    Bridgewater College             315   309   624   +48
6    Lynchburg, Univ. of             319   312   631   +55
7    Emory and Henry College         325   318   643   +67
8    Shenandoah University           330   316   646   +70
9    Virginia Wesleyan               327   331   658   +82
10   Ferrum College                  351   317   668   +92
11   Eastern Mennonite University    335   340   675   +99
12   Roanoke College                 350   338   688   +112

finish top 20 players school scores

1     Josh Hill         Guilford College           74   68   142   -2
T2    James Mishoe      Guilford College           70   73   143   -1
T2    Brian Peccie      Washington & Lee           75   68   143   -1
4     Boyd Peete        Washington & Lee           72   74   146   +2
5     Lance Keiser      Ferrum College             75   73   148   +4
T6    Jack Lee          Guilford College           71   78   149   +5
T6    Trey Razzetti     Randolph-Macon             75   74   149   +5
T6    Austin Sharrett   Washington & Lee           77   72   149   +5
T9    John Ferguson     Hampden-Sydney College     72   79   151   +7
T9    Adam Hade         Hampden-Sydney College     77   74   151   +7
T9    Addison Manring   Guilford College           77   74   151   +7
T9    Jason Spaar       Bridgewater College        77   74   151   +7
T13   Keith Cooper      Virginia Wesleyan          72   80   152   +8
T13   Alex Nelson       Randolph-Macon             74   78   152   +8
T13   Nicholas Peters   Roanoke College            78   74   152   +8
T13   Ronnie Uszenski   Bridgewater College        76   76   152   +8
T17   Bruce Shober      Hampden-Sydney College     78   75   153   +9
T17   Allen Smith       Hampden-Sydney College     79   74   153   +9
T19   Ryan Fernandez    Randolph-Macon             74   80   154   +10
T19   Louis Lambert     Guilford College           78   76   154   +10

