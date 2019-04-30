College Men’s Golf Results – Guilford Maintains Lead at ODAC Championships

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Guilford College’s Josh Hill shot a tournament-low four-under-par 68 in Monday’s second round of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golf Championships. The senior moved into first place in the 60-man field playing the par-72, 6,895-yard Bryan Park Champions Course in northeast Guilford County.

Hill helped the sixth-ranked Quakers maintain a five-stroke lead in the 12-team field entering Tuesday’s final round. Sparked by a 68 from defending NCAA Division III national medalist Brian Peccie, 10th-ranked Washington and Lee University delivered the tourney’s low round (287) and trimmed the Quakers’ first-round lead by four strokes. Hampden-Sydney College shot 300 to move into third place, 18 strokes behind Washington and Lee and 23 shots behind Guilford.

Hill, ranked 17th in the Golfstat.com NCAA Division III individual rankings, carded his lowest round of the spring. He had five birdies and 12 pars through 17 holes before finishing with a bogey on the par-four 18th hole. Hill’s two-round total of 142 is one shot better than Peccie and Guilford junior James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)). Mishoe, the first-round leader after shooting a two-under 70 Sunday, made a double-bogey on 18 to finish with a one-over 143. The nation’s top-ranked Division III golfer according to Golfstat.com, Mishoe got hot in the middle of his round and played holes five through 14 at four-under-par.

Defending tournament medalist Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) bounced back from an opening-day 78 with a steady 74 Monday. The Guilford sophomore had three birdies on the day, two on the challenging back nine. He moved up into a share of ninth place on the individual leaderboard at 152.

The Quakers’ Louis Lambert (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) eagled the par-four, 390-yard 10th hole in his round of 76, Guilford’s fourth score. Guilford’s Jack Lee shot 78, seven shots more than Sunday’s opening-round 71, but he remains in all-tournament contention at sixth place at 149.

Peccie’s 68 led the Generals in the tournament’s best round. He played a bogey-free round with birdies on the first, fourth, 11th, and 15th holes. Austin Sharrett played the back nine at three-under par in his round of 72, which helped him climb six places into a share of sixth place. Teammate Sean Puleo contributed a 73 Monday and Boyd Peete carded a 74, which gives him a two-day score of 146, good for fourth place among individuals.

Hampden-Sydney, ranked 14th by Golfstat.com, got 74s from Adam Hade and Allen Smith in Monday’s round of 300. Monday’s 300 helped the Tigers move past Randolph-Macon College into third place with a 36-hole total of 606.

Under the direction of first-year head coach Adam Crawford, Guilford has won six of the last seven ODAC Championships and owns a league-record 17 titles. The 54-hole tournament continues with Tuesday’s final round. Guilford, Washington and Lee, and Hampden-Sydney tee off Tuesday beginning at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday’s first teams go off at 8:00 a.m.

ODAC Championship

Bryan Park Champions Course

Browns Summit, NC

ODAC

Dates: Apr 28 – Apr 30

finish top 20 schools scores

1 Guilford College 292 291 583 +7 2 Washington & Lee 301 287 588 +12 3 Hampden-Sydney College 306 300 606 +30 4 Randolph-Macon 301 307 608 +32 5 Bridgewater College 315 309 624 +48 6 Lynchburg, Univ. of 319 312 631 +55 7 Emory and Henry College 325 318 643 +67 8 Shenandoah University 330 316 646 +70 9 Virginia Wesleyan 327 331 658 +82 10 Ferrum College 351 317 668 +92 11 Eastern Mennonite University 335 340 675 +99 12 Roanoke College 350 338 688 +112

finish top 20 players school scores

1 Josh Hill Guilford College 74 68 142 -2 T2 James Mishoe Guilford College 70 73 143 -1 T2 Brian Peccie Washington & Lee 75 68 143 -1 4 Boyd Peete Washington & Lee 72 74 146 +2 5 Lance Keiser Ferrum College 75 73 148 +4 T6 Jack Lee Guilford College 71 78 149 +5 T6 Trey Razzetti Randolph-Macon 75 74 149 +5 T6 Austin Sharrett Washington & Lee 77 72 149 +5 T9 John Ferguson Hampden-Sydney College 72 79 151 +7 T9 Adam Hade Hampden-Sydney College 77 74 151 +7 T9 Addison Manring Guilford College 77 74 151 +7 T9 Jason Spaar Bridgewater College 77 74 151 +7 T13 Keith Cooper Virginia Wesleyan 72 80 152 +8 T13 Alex Nelson Randolph-Macon 74 78 152 +8 T13 Nicholas Peters Roanoke College 78 74 152 +8 T13 Ronnie Uszenski Bridgewater College 76 76 152 +8 T17 Bruce Shober Hampden-Sydney College 78 75 153 +9 T17 Allen Smith Hampden-Sydney College 79 74 153 +9 T19 Ryan Fernandez Randolph-Macon 74 80 154 +10 T19 Louis Lambert Guilford College 78 76 154 +10