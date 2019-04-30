Elon Baseball Phoenix Hosts High Point to Finish Non-Conference Play

ELON, N.C. – After another CAA series sweep over the weekend, Elon University baseball is back at Latham Park on Tuesday, April 30 for its final non-conference match up of the season. The Phoenix (27-18) will play High Point in the second game of the home-and-home series versus the Panthers (20-19), with the game scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

COVERAGE

Fans can listen to the game on the Elon Sports Network from Learfield/IMG College as Taylor Durham will provide play-by-play action. The pregame show begins 15 minutes prior to first pitch. The radio broadcast can be heard at elonphoenix.com/live and on the TuneIn app. Additionally, the game will be streamed live on Phoenix All-Access through elonphoenix.com/live. Live stats will also be available.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

Elon High Point Fr. RH Kyle Greenler (0-0, 4.82) TBD

THE SERIES

Elon is ahead in the all-time series 127-87, to include a 32-22 record under head coach Mike Kennedy. The teams split their two meetings last season, with both programs winning on the road. In the first meeting this season, Phoenix earned a 10-8 win on March 5 in the furniture city. Adam Spurlin finished 2-for-4 with the grand slam, a double, one run, five RBIs, and a walk. Cam Devanney belted a three-run homer and starter Jared Wetherbee struck out seven batters through 5.0 complete innings to secure his first win of the season.

ABOUT HIGH POINT

The Panthers moved back over the .500 mark with an 11-3 win over Big South rival UNC Asheville on Monday night. With the win, HPU completed the series sweep of the Bulldogs and is on a five-game winning streak. The series was postponed a day due to inclement weather.

As a team, the purple and white are hitting .265. Leading HPU’s bats are Joe Johnson (.322), Travis Holt (.317), and Daniel Millwee (.306). Millwee has team highs with seven long balls, 27 runs batted in, and another 33 scored. He also has a 10-for-12 success rate when swiping bags. The Panthers have yet to name a starting pitcher for Tuesday. The pen owns a combined 4.65 ERA with opposing batters hitting .250.

WEEKEND WARRIORS

With its 3-0 defeat of Northeastern on Sunday, the Phoenix completed its fifth sweep of the season and fourth in conference play. Elon started off 2019 with three wins over Lafayette. Against CAA opponents, the team has also secured sweeps over James Madison, Delaware, and William & Mary. With the shutout of the Huskies, the Phoenix has also won 10 consecutive CAA games and has yet to drop a conference game at home.

WETHERBEE NAMED CO-PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Wetherbee was selected as the CAA Co-Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon, marking his first career weekly honor. In Sunday’s series finale against Northeastern, the Fiskdale, Mass. native held the Huskies scoreless through a career-high 8.0 complete innings pitched. He allowed three hits and two walks while striking out five. Wetherbee improved to 6-3 on the season with the decision and didn’t allow a runner to get past second base. The effort lowered his season ERA to a 2.73 as he and teammate Brandon Justice combined to toss Elon’s fourth shutout of the season.

ELON IN THE RANKINGS

Through games played on April 28, Elon ranks 22nd in the nation in hits allowed per nine innings (7.65) and 25th in shutouts (4). The Phoenix also leads the CAA in home runs (37), on base percentage (.368), runs (281), sacrifice flies (22), and scoring (6.2).

George Kirby remains the nation’s leader in strikeout-to-walk ratio (16.80). The Rye, N.Y. native is also third in walks allowed per nine innings (0.63), sixth in complete games (3), 11th in WHIP (0.87), and 18th in victories (7). Devanney ranks fifth in the country with seven sac flies. Tyler Stanley is currently 13th in hit by pitch (16) and 23rd in hit by pitch per game (0.37). Kyle Brnovich has 89 strikeouts on the year to sit at 17th and leads the conference in strikeouts per nine innings (11.96). Also atop the CAA standings is Joe Satterfield with a .369 batting average, 62 hits, and 1.38 hits per game. Ty Adcock is the league leader in RBIs (47) and RBIs per game (1.04). Devanney follows with 44 RBIs and 0.98 RBIs per game.

CURRENT ELON STREAKS

Entering Tuesday’s game against the Panthers, Devanney owns a 13-game hit streak and an 18-game reached base streak. Nick Cicci has reached safely in 12 straight games, Jarrett Pico 11, and Anthony Galason 10.

UP NEXT

Elon makes its longest trip of the season this weekend as the maroon and gold heads to Hempstead, N.Y. to play a CAA series at Hofstra. The series opener is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Friday, May 3. The teams will then play a pair of 1 p.m. games on Saturday and Sunday, May 4-5.