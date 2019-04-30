Omega Sports On the Field High School Baseball and Scoreboard Tonight:Page slips past Grimsley, 2-1 with Jake Knapp going the distance and Jake Bloss not too far behind
Baseball Finals on our Tuesday night scoreboard….
Page 2, Grimsley 1
Page(13-5)
WP:Jake Knapp/LP:here that Paddy McGonigal came in for Jake Bloss and McGonigal would take the loss, walking three and loading the bases and he struck out one…With one out in the Bottom of the 7th Inning, the count went 3-2 on the batter and now with 2 out, Page got an infield hit to score the winning run for the Page Pirates…Jake Bloss, the Grimsley starter goes 6 1/3 Innings and with Jake Knapp going the distance for Page, Knapp will leave out with the win for the Pirates…Page led early 1-0, Grimsley tied the game around the 4th Inning, 1-1 and then Page goes on to win tonight’s Metro 4-A Tournanment Semifinal game, 2-1….
Our report tonight courtesy of Jerry Stafford….
Northwest Guilford 6, Ragsdale 3
NWG(17-6)
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E Ragsdale 0 0 0 0 2 0 1 3 5 2 NWGHS 0 4 1 0 1 0 - 6 6 0 Southern Alamance 9, Eastern Guilford 8 Southwestern Randolph 13, Southern Guilford 3 Asheboro 3, Burlington Williams 2 *****Southeast Guilford vs. Asheboro(5pm) and Southwestern Randolph vs. Southern Alamance(7pm) Wednesday at Southeast Guilford High School*****(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament Semifinals) Mid-State 3-A Conference Baseball Tournament Round One: Northern Guilford 12, Northeast Guilford 3 NG(16-6)1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E NGHS 0 0 0 3 0 0 0 3 - - NEGHS 2 0 2 0 8 0 - 12 - -
from Downtown Greensboro baseball:Greensboro Grasshoppers 9, Rome Braves 7
WP:Brad Case/LP:Trey Riley....GSO Rodolfo Castro with 3-Run HR and Solo HR/4 RBI...Raul Siri with HR/2 Doubles/2 RBI...Grant Koch 2-4/Double/3 RBI/SB/Run/SB...Zach Kone 2-3/Double/2 BB's/2 Runs/SB...
At one stage of the game, GSO Hoppers starting pitcher, Brad Case retired 18-19 Braves' batters....He gave four runs to start the game and then Case would not allow Rome on base....
Softball Finals for Tonight:
Piedmont Triad 3-A Softball Semifinals @ North Forsyth:
#1 Southwest Guilford 16, #4 Western Guilford 1
SWG(15-6)
Eastern Guilford 8, Southeast Guilford 0
Eastern Guilford softball vs. SW Randolph tomorrow at 5:00 pm at SW Randolph....(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Softball Tournament Semifinals)...
Asehboro 8, Southern Guilford 1
Southern Alamance 15, Burlington Williams 1
West Forsyth over Glenn and East Forsyth over Davie County, in the Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Softball Tournament Semifinals...
Scores are forthcoming...
More scores and details on the way....
*****Southern Alamance over Burlington Williams, 15-1 and our Game Report, from Brandy Martin....*****
SHS- 15, Williams- 1
Emily Byrd was an RBI machine on Tuesday, driving in four on three hits to lead Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity past Walter M. Williams 15-1 on Tuesday. Byrd drove in runs on a single in the first, a double in the second, and a double in the third.
Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity got on the board in the first inning. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity scored two runs when Lauren Staley tripled.
Isley Duggins led the Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity to victory on the rubber. She allowed one hit and zero runs over two and a third innings, striking out four and walking zero. Hailey Carter threw two and two-thirds innings in relief out of the bullpen. Carter recorded the last eight outs to earn the save for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity.
Wyche took the loss for Walter M. Williams. She went four innings, allowing 15 runs on 18 hits.
Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity had 18 hits in the game. Byrd, Layla Burnette, Lia Hamby, Sid Martin, and Abi Stuart all collected multiple hits for Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity. Byrd led Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity with three hits in three at bats. Southern Alamance Patriots Varsity was sure-handed in the field and didn't commit a single error. Stuart had the most chances in the field with seven.
Conference Tournament continues tomorrow May 1 with SHS on the road to SW Randolph at 7pm.
