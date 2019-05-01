Carolina Acceleration High School Baseball and Softball Games Today(5/1/19):Next Top Recruits Top Games of the Day

Carolina Acceleration says, “Hard Work Pays Off” and it is time to get to work with Carmine Pagano, at Carolina Acceleration….Football and Baseball training sessions are going on now, at Carolina Acceleration….

Top Games of the Day are Western Alamance-Northern Guilford baseball, East Forsyth-Davie County baseball, Southern Alamance-Southwestern Randolph baseball, and West Forsyth-WS Reagan baseball…

Baseball Today/Tonight:

Cornerstone Charter Academy(8-8) at Chatham Central(12-7) 4:30pm

Westchester Country Day(5-6) at Forsyth Country Day(8-4) 4:30pm

East Forsyth(12-12) at Davie County(20-2) 5pm(Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Semifinals)

Western Guilford(16-5) vs. North Forsyth(11-10) at North Forsyth HS 6pm…(Piedmont Triad 3-A Tournament Semifinals)

Southeast Guilford(17-6) vs. Asheboro(8-14) 5pm at Southeast Guilford High School(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament Semifinals)

Southwestern Randolph(15-6) vs. Southern Alamance(15-8) 7pm at Southeast Guilford High School(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Baseball Tournament Semifinals)

Western Alamance(16-8) at Northern Guilford(16-6) 6pm(Mid-State 3-A Tournament Semifinals)

Morehead(13-12) at Rockingham County(17-5) 6pm(Mid-State 3-A Tournament Semifinals)

West Forsyth(16-8) vs. WS Reagan(18-4) at Davie County HS 7:30pm(Central Piedmont 4-A Conference Tournament Semifinals)

Page(13-5) at Northwest Guilford(17-6) 7pm on Friday(Metro 4-A Conference Championship Game)

Softball Today/Tonight:

Eastern Guilford(8-10) vs. Southwestern Randolph(14-4) tomorrow at 5:00 pm at SW Randolph(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Softball Tournament Semifinals)

Southern Alamance(19-5) vs. Asheboro(12-5) 7pm at Southwestern Randolph HS(Mid-Piedmont 3-A Softball Tournament Semifinals)

High Point Central(13-6) at Northwest Guilford(18-3) Friday at 7pm(Metro 4-A Conference Championship Game)

Here is a list of Guilford County Schools, who have completed their seasons….

Dudley both baseball and softball:Season Complete

Smith both baseball and softball:Season Complete

High Point Andrews both baseball and softball:Season Complete

Southern Guilford both baseball and softball:Season Complete

Northeast Guilford both baseball and softball:Season Complete

Grimsley softball:Season Complete

Southeast Guilford softball:Season Complete

Northern Guilford softball:Season Complete

High Point Central baseball:Season Complete

Eastern Guilford baseball:Season Complete