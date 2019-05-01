College Men’s Golf Results – James Mishoe Wins ODAC Championships; Guilford Second

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. – Guilford College James Mishoe (Cary, N.C./Green Hope (UNC Greensboro)) won medalist honors on a one-hole playoff at the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Golf Championships Tuesday.

Mishoe’s first tournament win of the season helped Guilford take second in the 12-team field, which completed 54 holes on the Bryan Park Champions Course. The 10th-ranked Generals rallied from a five-stroke deficit to shoot a six-under 282 under warm and sunny conditions on the par-72, 6.895-yard course in northeast Guilford County. Washington and Lee shot 870 (+6) for the tournament, seven shots better than the defending champion Quakers, who shot 292-291-294-877.

Mishoe, NCAA Division III’s top-ranked golfer according to Golfstat.com, had finished second in four tournaments this year. He was locked in a battle with teammate Josh Hill and defending Division III Tournament medalist Brian Peccie of Washington and Lee for top honors entering Tuesday’s final holes. Peccie eagled the par-four 16th hole to take the lead but gave one of the strokes back with a bogey on 17. Hill, the 36-hole leader, made the turn even, but bogeys on three of the next five holes left him three over after 15 holes. Mishoe was even after 17 holes but birdied 18 to force a playoff with Peccie.

The juniors retreated to the par-4 18th hole where Mishoe got on the green in two shots, but Peccie in three. Both players had six- to eight-foot putts. Peccie needed three putts and took a double-bogey six while Mishoe two-putted for a par and the title.

The Generals clinched the title Tuesday with a consistent round that yielded Peccie’s eagle, 16 birdies, and 10 bogeys. Robert Quinilty posted the tourney’s low round with a five-under 67 that moved him from 18th into fifth place with a 54-hole 223. He made five birdies, three over the last four holes. Boyd Peete wrapped up a fourth-place finish with a two-under 70 for a three-day, even-par 216. Rookie Austin Sharrett’s (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) two-over 74 marked the Generals’ fourth score and helped him garner all-tourney honors with a fifth-place 223.

Hill’s 73 gave him a three-day 215, good for third place in the 60-man field. Sophomore Jack Lee closed his first ODAC Tournament with four birdies in a round of 74. He shared fifth place and earned all-tournament recognition with a 71-78-74-223. Sophomore Louis Lambert’s (Charlotte, N.C./Charlotte Latin) 76 marked Guilford’s fourth score. He finished tied for 16th with a 36-hole 230. Defending tournament champ Addison Manring (Stoneville, N.C./McMichael) shot 77 Tuesday and finished in a 13th-place tie at 77-74-77-228.

Hampden-Sydney College, ranked 14th in the latest Golfstat.com Division III Top 25 Poll, placed a distant third after shooting 306-300-300-906. The Tigers’ Allen Smith shot 79-74-71-224, which ranked eighth in the field and was the top score by someone not on Washington and Lee or Guilford.

While Washington and Lee earned the ODAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championships field, coach Adam Crawford’s Quakers await a possible at-large bid to the 43-team field. The tournament field will be announced May 6 at 4:00 p.m. (EDT).

ODAC Championship

Bryan Park Champions Course

Browns Summit, NC

ODAC

Dates: Apr 28 – Apr 30

1 2 3 Team Scores T2 2 1 Washington & Lee 301 287 282 870 +6 1 1 2 Guilford College 292 291 294 877 +13 4 3 3 Hampden-Sydney College 306 300 300 906 +42 T2 4 4 Randolph-Macon 301 307 311 919 +55 5 5 5 Bridgewater College 315 309 315 939 +75 6 6 6 Lynchburg, Univ. of 319 312 312 943 +79 9 8 7 Shenandoah University 330 316 313 959 +95 7 7 8 Emory and Henry College 325 318 325 968 +104 8 9 9 Virginia Wesleyan 327 331 326 984 +120 12 10 10 Ferrum College 351 317 342 1010 +146 11 12 11 Roanoke College 350 338 331 1019 +155 10 11 12 Eastern Mennonite University 335 340 346 1021 +157