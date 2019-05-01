College Men’s Tennis Final – Guilford 5, Bridgewater (Va.) 0 (ODAC Tournament Quarterfinal)
GREENSBORO, N.C. – Fourth-seeded Guilford College blanked fifth-seeded Bridgewater College, 5-0, in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Men’s Tennis Tournament match Tuesday on Guilford’s McMichael Centennial Class Courts.
The victory sends Guilford (10-6) into the ODAC semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. The Quakers play top-seeded Washington and Lee University Saturday (5/4) at 8:30 a.m. in a semifinal hosted by Virginia Wesleyan University.
The Quakers (10-6) posted three narrow doubles wins to take a 3-0 lead. The top tandem of Mason Robb and Elijah Gregory edged Bridgewater’s Canon Secord and Matthew Gordon, 8-7 (7-5). The Quakers’ Jay Montague and Joe Horne took an 8-6 second-doubles triumph over Freddie Roberts and Sonet Gandhi. Guilford’s Tim Thompson and Kai Glass won the number-three match by the same score over the Eagles’ Nick Kiser and Robert Williard.
In the match played to completion, Guilford clinched the win with straight-set singles victories by Gregory over Gordon in the second flight (6-1, 6-2) and Glass over Tyler Kolaskie (6-1, 6-0) at sixth singles.
Bridgewater ends its season with an 8-11 overall record.
Coach Dave McCain’s Quakers lost to the Generals in the regular season, 8-1, March 6 in Greensboro.
Tennis Match Results
Bridgewater (Va.) vs Guilford
Apr 30, 2019 at Greensboro, N.C.
(McMichael Centennial Class Courts)
Guilford 5, Bridgewater (Va.) 0
Singles competition
1. Mason Robb (GC) vs. Canon Secord (BCMT) 6-1, 3-2, unfinished
2. Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Matthew Gordon (BCMT) 6-1, 6-2
3. Joe Horne (GC) vs. Sonet Gandhi (BCMT) 6-1, 3-1, unfinished
4. Jay Montague (GC) vs. Freddie Roberts (BCMT) 4-5, unfinished
5. Tim Thompson (GC) vs. Nicholas Kiser (BCMT) 5-4, unfinished
6. Logan Glass (GC) def. Tyler Kolaskie (BCMT) 6-1, 6-0
Doubles competition
1. Mason Robb/Elijah Gregory (GC) def. Canon Secord/Matthew Gordon (BCMT) 8-7 (7-5)
2. Jay Montague/Joe Horne (GC) def. Freddie Roberts/Sonet Gandhi (BCMT) 8-6
3. Tim Thompson/Logan Glass (GC) def. Nicholas Kiser/Robert Williard (BCMT) 8-6
Match Notes:
Bridgewater (Va.) 8-11
Guilford 10-6
Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Tournament Quarterfinal
T-2:00
A-50
